KTRE
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy
A Texas Tech University Health Science Center pharmacist has received a patent for repurposing antipsychotic drugs to treat cancers. "I have seen a great improvement in my seasonal allergies.”. Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT. |
KCBD
Texas nurse practitioner challenges health insurance coverage change
TYLER, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Cami Jo Tice-Harouff, a nurse practitioner from Tyler, has helped protect insurance coverage for fertility awareness-based methods counseling (FABM). FABM, also known as natural family planning, can be used as a method of contraceptive. A woman will work with a team of doctors to determine when her fertility period is using a variety of medical practices, including counseling, according to a National Library of Medicine report.
KLTV
Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The debate about what can be done to recognize and treat mental illness across the country and East Texas continues to be one without an answer. But the issue has come to the forefront at a Longview women’s shelter. As construction goes on at the...
inforney.com
2022 TEA Grades: What We Learned
For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County...
Man with undiagnosed dementia found at residence on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with undiagnosed dementia who went missing near Lindale has been found alive at home on State Highway 110. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found extremely hot and thirsty. "He is receiving medical attention and will recover," the...
inforney.com
Marshall Pet Adopt Center celebrates low euthanasia rate for 1-year birthday
The Marshall Pet Adopt Center recently celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday as a newly modern low-kill facility, saving the lives of hundreds of animals. Comparing the number of deaths at the former shelter to the new no-kill shelter, the euthanasia rate dropped dramatically over the past 10 years, falling from 76 percent in 2012 to currently 20 percent in the first half of year 2022.
inforney.com
Smith County districts fare well in TEA accountability ratings after pandemic pause
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Monday released its 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. Despite effects of the COVID pandemic, no Smith County school district earned lower than a B rating overall. Five of 10 districts earned an A, including Bullard, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse and UT...
Overton ISD hires full-time school resource officer
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced Monday they will have their first full-time school resource officer this year. Officer Chuck McDonald has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, and his presence will provide an “added level of security and safety for our students and staff,” according to district officials. McDonald will be […]
TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”
When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
ktbb.com
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating
TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
ktbb.com
Missing teen found safe
LINDALE — (UPDATE) Madison Adams was found in Kaufman County and safely returned to Smith County by CPS, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Madison Adams had been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to the NCMEC.
KLTV
Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trade fairs have traditionally been popular shopping stops in East Texas, but the brutal July and August temperatures have taken a toll on them. Vendors at Longview’s Trade Days have felt the economic effects of sparse crowds. The “one weekend a month” event has seen...
15 dogs, prairie dog and macaw seized from Smith County residence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog and a macaw were recovered from a property in southeast Smith County on Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Along with the dogs, one prairie dog and a macaw were also taken from the […]
inforney.com
Fundraiser for Jeremy Cotham College Scholarship at Jersey Mike's
A fundraiser for the Jeremy Cotham Sports Journalism Memorial Scholarship Fund is scheduled for Thursday at Jersey Mike’s in East Texas. A portion (10%) of purchases go to Jeremy’s scholarship fund. Jersey Mike’s stores taking part are located at 4754 S. Broadway (903-561-4955) and 1690 S. Beckham Ave....
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas – and why it’s likely wrong
The fabled Farmers' Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, and it calls for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?
inforney.com
Smith County Commissioners to continue enforcing burn ban
As extremely dry and hot conditions continue in East Texas, Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday decided to continue enforcing the burn ban. The ban was put in place on July 5. At that time, there was a Keetch-Byram Drought Index of 616 in the county. The KBDI measures the potential...
KLTV
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
