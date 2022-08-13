Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price
By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."
Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed is ‘sick and tired of hearing about money’ and wants LIV vs PGA Tour matchup
According to Patrick Reed, LIV players are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. The former Masters champion was talking ahead of his back-to-back appearances on the Asian Tour, in Singapore and Korea, something that could be seen as contrary to one of the reasons given for joining the Saudi-backed series in the first place.
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
Golf.com
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Memphis
We’ve finally reached the final round of play at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which means we’ve also reached the first payday of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs! Below, find everything you need to know about tournament money for the first of the Playoffs’ $75 million prize fund.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
golfmagic.com
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"
Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision
Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
Golf.com
Why Will Zalatoris’ miracle rock-shot surprised TPC Southwind’s designer
Ron Prichard was glued to the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff between Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka at TPC Southwind Sunday evening. He had a couple of good reasons for tuning in. For one, the action was riveting, with Zalatoris and Straka trading blows over three thrilling holes of sudden...
GolfWRX
Cam Percy clarifies ‘they’re gone’ comment regarding Cam Smith and Marc Leishman
Last week, a report from The Telegraph that claimed Cameron Smith was joining LIV Golf for a contract north of $100 million took the golf world by storm. And at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the world No. 2 didn’t deny the reports. “I’m ready to cop some heat....
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Tom Izzo on his pro-am round with Tiger Woods
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
5 shots golfers need if they want to become a low handicap
There’s not actually that much separating a low, single-digit handicap and those who clock scores closer to 90. Generally, it’s a few shots here and there: An extra drive or two per round which stays out of trouble. Perhaps it’s a duffed chip, instead, or a topped iron shot from an awkward lie in the fairway.
Golf.com
How does the PGA Tour fend off LIV Golf? This pro has an idea
How does golf hit back against LIV Golf? It starts, Harris English says, by being ready to hit first. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, the multiple-time PGA Tour winner joined hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz for an earnest conversation on all things golf, including the recent developments that have left English’s home tour struggling against its Saudi-backed rivals.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind
Will Zalatoris finally got it done. Arguably the best PGA Tour winner who hadn’t recorded a win this year, Zalatoris no longer has that title after capturing the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Zalatoris made numerous clutch putts down the stretch, but none were bigger than his last on the third playoff hole for bogey that helped him beat Sepp Straka for his first victory.
ESPN
Will Zalatoris makes most of three-hole playoff to win FedEx St. Jude Championship in dramatic fashion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The 10-foot par putt in regulation was so crucial and the moment so important that Will Zalatoris doesn't remember screaming out when he made it, "What are they gonna say now?" It took three playoff holes to get the answer on Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular...
