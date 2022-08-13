ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GolfWRX

Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price

By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."

Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Taylor Moore
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Fedex Cup#Fedex#St Jude Round 3#Espn
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Tom Izzo on his pro-am round with Tiger Woods

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GOLF
Golf.com

5 shots golfers need if they want to become a low handicap

There’s not actually that much separating a low, single-digit handicap and those who clock scores closer to 90. Generally, it’s a few shots here and there: An extra drive or two per round which stays out of trouble. Perhaps it’s a duffed chip, instead, or a topped iron shot from an awkward lie in the fairway.
GOLF
Golf.com

How does the PGA Tour fend off LIV Golf? This pro has an idea

How does golf hit back against LIV Golf? It starts, Harris English says, by being ready to hit first. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, the multiple-time PGA Tour winner joined hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz for an earnest conversation on all things golf, including the recent developments that have left English’s home tour struggling against its Saudi-backed rivals.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind

Will Zalatoris finally got it done. Arguably the best PGA Tour winner who hadn’t recorded a win this year, Zalatoris no longer has that title after capturing the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Zalatoris made numerous clutch putts down the stretch, but none were bigger than his last on the third playoff hole for bogey that helped him beat Sepp Straka for his first victory.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy