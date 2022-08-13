SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.

PASCO, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO