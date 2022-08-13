SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested

Read full article on original website
Related
Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a call at the STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. No one was...
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
Vulnerable man last seen in Spokane Valley on August 7
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Spokane Valley Deputies are looking to find 44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum and check on his welfare. McCollum was last seen on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. outside his adult...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway and missing boys
HAYDEN, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say Micah Matlock and Ryder Matlock left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven't been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
KHQ Right Now
Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on Aug. 7. For more details click here. Missing. Spokane. Downtown.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Barker Road construction pushing traffic into neighborhoods
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The construction of a new roundabout on Barker road is forcing drivers to find alternate routes to their destinations. Many drivers are now utilizing nearby neighborhoods as Barker remains closed; bringing an influx of traffic and constant noise to subdivisions. “The noise is unbelievable,” said...
KHQ Right Now
Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week. 23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene. The driver...
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 3: Sharpe’s family speaks for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. – Freeman school shooter Caleb Sharpe’s family on Tuesday spoke for the first time since the 2017 deadly shooting. Tuesday was the third day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings. Catch up on what’s happened so far. On the first day of the hearings, the defense...
Crash cleared from State Route 2 near Fairchild AFB
SPOKANE, Wash. — Both lanes of State Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base are back open after a crash. A trailer holding an excavator overturned in a crash on Monday. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
Former Spokane officer’s rape trial now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and...
KHQ Right Now
Delays expected on SR 291/Francis Avenue for paving project
SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers who use SR 291 in north Spokane should expect minor delays on Aug. 17-18, as crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation repave a half-mile stretch of road between Alberta Street and Indian Trail Road. On Aug. 17, the eastbound right lane will be closed.
Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
Jury selection begins for former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women. Nathan Nash, 38, is accused of raping two women on two separate occasions in 2019 and 2021. For the Oct. 2019 case, Nash is charged with second and third-degree rape as well as official misconduct. In the most recent case that occurred in 2021, Nash is charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment.
Deputies arrest armed suspect after hours-long standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for pointing a gun at three men working on a car on Bigelow Gulch Rd, near Lehman Rd. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday. Police say the man, later identified as 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, confronted three men working on a broken-down car in front of Schulte’s property. The situation escalated...
Comments / 1