A British man charged with a treason offense told one of Queen Elizabeth II’s protection officers “I am here to kill the queen” before he was arrested at Windsor Castle, a London court heard Wednesday. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was wearing a hood and mask when he was busted with a loaded crossbow on the grounds of the royal residence in the early hours of Christmas Day last year. Chail appeared at the hearing Wednesday via video-link from the high security Broadmoor psychiatric hospital to answer charges of making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He’s also been charged with an offense under England’s Treason Act, specifically “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty.”Read it at The Sun

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO