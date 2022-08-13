Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney After She Was Arrested For Domestic Violence
Days after Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic violence, the singer has filed for divorce from estranged husband Patrick Carney. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 39-year-old musical artist filed her petition for divorce on August 12. Branch listed the date of marriage as April 20, 2019, and the date of separation as August 11, which was the day she was taken into custody.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Vindictive dad’s disgusting question after trying to gas himself and his daughter, 3, to death when his wife asked for a divorce
An Adelaide father who attempted to murder his young daughter 'out of spite' and 'vindictiveness' towards his wife has been jailed for 14 years. Shaun Preston Mate, 45, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his then-three-year-old daughter days before his Supreme Court trial in June. The dad's desire to...
'I Did It': Woman Murders Husband While His 3 Sons Roast Marshmallows Outside
The United States Armed Forces took Jason Hamrick overseas where he served his country with honor. While on deployment, though, he would meet the woman who would take his life. Born in 1977, Jason grew up in northern Indiana. After high school, he joined the Air Force and became an...
Woman Told To Dump Husband After Overhearing Him and Mom-in-Law on Vacation
The wife said she heard her spouse telling his mom: "I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?"
Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband
“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.
Wife horrified after husband says she is 'incapable of being a mom'
How should one react when their significant other doesn’t understand one’s emotions after miscarriage?. Losing a child can leave a person broken. People going through this situation might experience grief, shock, guilt and failure, emptiness, jealousy, and loss of control. Some of them have even reported having lost trust in their bodies.
Popculture
Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
BBC
Sania Khan: She TikToked her divorce, then her husband killed her
When she left a bad marriage, Sania Khan said some members of her South Asian Muslim community made her feel like she had "failed at life". Through TikTok, she found support and comfort in strangers - until her ex returned and murdered her. This story contains details that may be...
Woman Refuses to Let 'Affair Child' of Husband Visit
Does a person have a responsibility to bond with the child their spouse had through an affair?. Marriage isn't an easy relationship to maintain and navigate throughout the years. It takes a lot of dedication, patience, and a willingness to grow together to make it work.
'Swinger' Mom Banned From Daughter's Wedding Blasted as Fiancé Calls Cops
After being uninvited from the wedding due to her swinging history, the fiancée's mom began showing up at her daughter's house and calling non-stop.
Woman dumps husband for becoming a workaholic after the wedding
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman got married but left her husband in short order after his hectic work schedule made her feel, in her own words, "like a widow." She filed for divorce because her husband became a so-called "workaholic" after the wedding.
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Jackson Estate Targeted LaToya Jackson Over Explosive "Murder" Claims in Memoir
Things have always been complicated for Michael Jackson’s surviving family. They always will be. Attorneys for MJ’s estate are taking serious aim at LaToya Jackson. LaToya, of course is the sister of the late music legend. She is no stranger to the industry herself. However, her memoir and...
