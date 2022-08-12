2022 General Election Guide
NATIONAL RACES
• Congress
STATE RACES
• State Assembly • State Senate • Governor • Attorney General
• Controller • Insurance commissioner • Superintendent of public instruction
PROPOSITIONS
• Proposition 1 • Proposition 26 • Proposition 27 • Proposition 28 • Proposition 29 • Proposition 30 • Proposition 31
LOCAL RACES
• San Diego School Board • San Diego City Council • San Diego ballot measures
• Chula Vista mayor • Supervisors • Sheriff • Judges
CONGRESS
SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL
SAN DIEGO BALLOT MEASURES
People's Ordinance on trash collection
Recreation center child care services
Elimination of project labor agreements
Raise Midway District height limit
SAN DIEGO SCHOOL BOARD
CHULA VISTA MAYOR
COUNTY SUPERVISORS
SHERIFF
JUDGES
PROPOSITIONS
Proposition 1: Abortion safeguards
Proposition 26: Sports gambling
Proposition 27: Sports gambling
Proposition 28: School funding for arts, music
Proposition 29: Dialysis restrictions
Proposition 30: Wealth tax
Proposition 31: Flavored tobacco
STATE ASSEMBLY
STATE SENATE
GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA
ATTORNEY GENERAL
CONTROLLER
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
