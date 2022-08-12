ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 General Election Guide

If you have comments or questions about the election or any of the candidates after reading this interview, please email Editorial and Opinion Director Matthew T. Hall at matthew.hall@sduniontribune.com .

NATIONAL RACES

Congress

STATE RACES

State Assembly State Senate Governor Attorney General

Controller Insurance commissioner Superintendent of public instruction

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 1 Proposition 26 Proposition 27 Proposition 28 Proposition 29 Proposition 30 Proposition 31

LOCAL RACES

San Diego School Board San Diego City Council San Diego ballot measures

Chula Vista mayor Supervisors Sheriff Judges

CONGRESS

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL

SAN DIEGO BALLOT MEASURES

People's Ordinance on trash collection

Recreation center child care services

Elimination of project labor agreements

Raise Midway District height limit

SAN DIEGO SCHOOL BOARD

CHULA VISTA MAYOR

COUNTY SUPERVISORS

SHERIFF

JUDGES

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 1: Abortion safeguards

Proposition 26: Sports gambling

Proposition 27: Sports gambling

Proposition 28: School funding for arts, music

Proposition 29: Dialysis restrictions

Proposition 30: Wealth tax

Proposition 31: Flavored tobacco

STATE ASSEMBLY

STATE SENATE

GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA

ATTORNEY GENERAL

CONTROLLER

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

