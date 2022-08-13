ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ Deshaun Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’

By Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygTLv_0hFWCHSO00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans.

Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior.

As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.

Ohio State’s Sonny Styles draws praise from Ryan Day, Jim Knowles at fall camp

Watson was asked in a pregame interview with the team’s in-house TV crew Friday for his response to Robinson’s position that he hasn’t been contrite.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said in the interview. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

This is the first time Watson has publicly apologized for his alleged behavior. In his two media interviews since joining the Browns in March, he had said only that he had “no regrets” while acknowledging his actions had negatively impacted “so many people.”

Watson was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting the women during the therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021. He has always denied wrongdoing and grand juries in two Texas counties declined to indict him on criminal complaints.

The three-time Pro Bowler settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits.

However, he’s still facing discipline from the league, which appealed Robinson’s penalty and is seeking a full-season ban along with a significant fine over $5 million and for Watson to undergo evaluation and treatment before he could be reinstated.

The appeal is now with Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

There’s no timetable on Harvey’s decision. It’s also possible the sides could work out a settlement. On Thursday, a person familiar with Watson’s defense told AP that the 26-year-old would agree to an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine .

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the high-profile case.

Watson has continued to practice and was excited about making his debut with Cleveland, which traded three-first-round picks to Houston for him in March and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

Depending on Harvey’s ruling, Watson could be away from the Browns for an extended period. He was asked what kind of personal growth he hoped to make.

“I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to be able to make sure I’m ready to play whenever that time comes whenever I can step back on the field,” he said. “But also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision-making on and off the field.

“I want to make sure that I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond.”

If Watson is suspended indefinitely, he would not be able to practice or play in the preseason so he was looking forward to facing the Jaguars.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I’m excited to get out there with my new teammates and go out there and compete. Each and every snap, I want to make sure I cherish that because I’m not sure when the next time I’ll be able to get out there with those guys.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Why 2022 will be different for Ohio State’s defensive line

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s defense, specifically its defensive line, had its toughness questioned last year after giving up nearly 300 yards rushing in their first loss to Michigan since 2011. The Buckeyes also gave up more than 200 yards rushing to Oregon and Utah. But there...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub. CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Texans#American Football#Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus Monday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue at approximately 7:19 p.m. The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police have not released the age […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy