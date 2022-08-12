ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets lose INFs Jeff McNeil, Eduardo Escobar to injuries

By LARRY FLEISHER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

New York Mets infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar left Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with injuries.

The Mets said McNeil had a right thumb laceration and Escobar suffered tightness in his left side that will require an MRI.

McNeil tried to duck under the tag of Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins on a grounder in the second inning, and his head collided with the first baseman's knee.

Escobar was pulled for pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme in the second. In the top half, Escobar had two balls carom off his glove at third for infield hits.

Mark Canha moved from left field to third base for his first appearance there since 2016 with Oakland and fourth overall.

McNeill is hitting .306 with seven homers and 46 RBIs. He had a 13-game hitting streak that ended Friday.

Escobar is hitting .220 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Rhys Hoskins
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy