KISS 106

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Dates Set For Kentucky Waterfowl Blind Drawings

Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs). These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Shenandoah National Park (Scenic Views and Recreation)

Shenandoah National Park is a great getaway location with impressive scenery and many recreational activities for visitors. So when is the best time to visit Shenandoah National Park?. The best time to visit Shenandoah National Park is between March and May, when the temperatures fall within an average of 77℉...
TRAVEL
lakercountry.com

Lake Cumberland landmark officially named ‘Sid Bell Falls’

A popular landmark on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland will forever be known as “Sid Bell Falls,” the namesake of its landowner when the Corps of Engineers purchased it during construction of Wolf Creek Dam in 1943. Corps officials posted a “Sid Bell Falls” sign in June near...
POLITICS
townandtourist.com

15 Best New Hampshire Hiking Trails (With Varying Difficulties)

New Hampshire has a lot of surprising and beautiful hidden features. The more common ones are their granite formations and quarries. Moreover, New Hampshire is best known for Mount Washington, which is the highest peak in the state!. While New Hampshire is a wonderful place for winter recreational activities, it...
TRAVEL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Family Resorts in Kentucky

Family vacations are a memorable experience that brings families closer together. Selecting where you decide to vacation can be a stressful and heavily-weighted task. Luckily, family resorts all over the United States offer endless fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy. One of the states that has a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Polarbear

Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways in Vermont (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)

Vermont is known for its natural beauty, mountains, and forests. Rivers cut through the countryside and small towns pop up alongside the road throughout the state. Many visitors are attracted by skiing and scenic hiking destinations, making it a great destination for a private couple’s retreat. In Vermont, you...
VERMONT STATE
99.5 WKDQ

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wsipfm.com

Kentucky State Fair Kicks Off August 18th

The Kentucky State Fair is just days away as organizers prepare for hundreds of thousands of visitors. An estimated 600-thousand people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Thursday, August 18th. The fair runs through August 28th and features Ag and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
KENTUCKY STATE

