ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

New study shows why Maryland is one of the top 20 states to live in

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are many great things about Maryland, from crabcakes, to the businesses based here and the top-tier colleges and universities. According to a new study by WalletHub, many of these things make Maryland rank in the top 20 states to live. The survey places Maryland at number 17, just above North Dakota and just behind Iowa.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Lottery, casinos, sports wagering breaks income records with $1.511B in 2022

A record $1.511 billion in gaming profits was contributed to Maryland in fiscal year 2022, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The new record for contributions to the state -- which includes funds from the Maryland Lottery, casino gaming, sports wagering and fantasy competitions (daily fantasy sports) -- beat the prior mark set last year by $120 million.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
aclu-md.org

New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding

On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.

Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Lottery#Lottery Agency
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces expansion of SmartBuy initiative to help more Maryland homebuyers

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower income borrowers.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 4: Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown and B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley

The fourth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a full show afternoon at Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown with great guests and a post-yoga beer at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley on a stormy night of open mic. (We will definitely be back there soon!) It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
macaronikid.com

🎡 Free Entry To The Maryland State Fair On Chick-Fil-A Day August 26

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants are proud to partner with the Maryland State Fair to support the Maryland Food Bank! On Chick-fil-A Day at the Fair, Friday, August 26, from 9 AM to 10 PM, every fairgoer who brings FIVE non-perishable food items to the Fair will receive FREE admission. Help us beat last year's donation of 4.5 tons of food to the Maryland Food Bank.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy