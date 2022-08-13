Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
New study shows why Maryland is one of the top 20 states to live in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are many great things about Maryland, from crabcakes, to the businesses based here and the top-tier colleges and universities. According to a new study by WalletHub, many of these things make Maryland rank in the top 20 states to live. The survey places Maryland at number 17, just above North Dakota and just behind Iowa.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Lottery, Casinos and Sports Wagering Contribute Record-Breaking $1.511 Billion to the State in FY2022
Maryland Lottery and Gaming shattered records on all fronts in Fiscal Year 2022, generating an all-time high of $1.511 billion in contributions to support the state’s good causes. The new record for contributions to the state, which includes funds from the Lottery, casino gaming, sports wagering and fantasy competitions...
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a...
Wbaltv.com
aclu-md.org
New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding
On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
foxbaltimore.com
Tax-free shopping week is 'really for everybody' says Comptroller Franchot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot stopped in Baltimore to promote this week's tax-free shopping week as a benefit for everyone and not just people going back to school. Any item of clothing or footwear that costs below $100 will be exempted from the state's usual 6% sales...
NBC Philadelphia
Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.
Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces expansion of SmartBuy initiative to help more Maryland homebuyers
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower income borrowers.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 4: Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown and B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley
The fourth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a full show afternoon at Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown with great guests and a post-yoga beer at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley on a stormy night of open mic. (We will definitely be back there soon!) It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
This Guy Just Won Maryland Lotto For Second Time In Two Months
A power line technician who won $18,000 playing the Maryland Lottery last month tried his luck again. This time around, Duane Ketterman won even bigger: The Delaware resident claimed a $30,785 Racetrax prize. “I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” Duane told Lottery officials on Tuesday, referring to his...
macaronikid.com
🎡 Free Entry To The Maryland State Fair On Chick-Fil-A Day August 26
Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants are proud to partner with the Maryland State Fair to support the Maryland Food Bank! On Chick-fil-A Day at the Fair, Friday, August 26, from 9 AM to 10 PM, every fairgoer who brings FIVE non-perishable food items to the Fair will receive FREE admission. Help us beat last year's donation of 4.5 tons of food to the Maryland Food Bank.
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
foxbaltimore.com
Over $2 Million in grants awarded to address food insecurity, employment in Md.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The University of Maryland Medical System announced $2.3 million in community grants across the state of Maryland. The strategic focus of the million dollar funding is to address issued of food insecurity and employment, according to a news release. According to UMMS, food insecurity is becoming...
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
