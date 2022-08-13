ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Masked Man Wielding Crossbow Declared ‘I’m Here to Kill the Queen’ at Windsor Castle

A British man charged with a treason offense told one of Queen Elizabeth II’s protection officers “I am here to kill the queen” before he was arrested at Windsor Castle, a London court heard Wednesday. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was wearing a hood and mask when he was busted with a loaded crossbow on the grounds of the royal residence in the early hours of Christmas Day last year. Chail appeared at the hearing Wednesday via video-link from the high security Broadmoor psychiatric hospital to answer charges of making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He’s also been charged with an offense under England’s Treason Act, specifically “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty.”Read it at The Sun
PUBLIC SAFETY
