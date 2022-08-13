Read full article on original website
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
No More Care Packages for Incarcerated Individuals in New York
According to a report by Maysoon Khan of The Associated Press, New York has restricted package deliveries to incarcerated individuals to combat illegal drugs and other contraband in state prisons. Incarcerated individuals will no longer be able to receive packages directly from friends or family either by mail or in...
New Bill Aims To Ban Guns In Many Public Places In New York State
A new bill introduced in New York State aims to ban people from carrying guns in many public places. Even though the United States Supreme Court sided with gun owners who sued the state about its concealed carry laws, this new legislation could make it harder for gun owners to carry their weapons.
Man faces gun charges after threats, cache of guns found in Van Buren home, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Van Buren man faces 11 weapons charges after police say he threatened people with guns and they found a cache of weapons in his home, including assault-style rifles. Police found nine guns in his home including an AR-15-style and AK-47-style rifles with seven high-capacity...
This Was the Worst Year for Murder in New York State
Some people claim 2020 was the "worst year ever." There was even a Netflix movie made about it. While we can't say definitively that this is true -- none of us were alive in the 1300s during the Black Plague, for example -- it's certainly true that you don't meet too many 2020 "enthusiasts."
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
New York State Squirrels Are Acting Weird! What’s With All the Splooting?
The animal kingdom is a wild and wonderful place. Dogs, squirrels, bear and beasts of all shapes and sizes have their own habits and mannerisms. Sometimes these actions are similar to human behavior and other times they just have their own way of doing things. A few weeks ago social...
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
The New, NY Gun Laws; How to Enforce Them and Should Automatic Weapons be Banned?
For a long time in New York State, it was very difficult to obtain a concealed carry gun permit. I can remember my dad, a retired NYPD Lieutenant, talk about how tough it was and how that was a GOOD thing, and a way to protect the public, and law enforcement, from armed and dangerous persons.
Is Jaywalking Legal in New York? You May Not Believe It, But Yes!
We’ve all done it – we’re walking and our destination is just across the street. We’re not taking extra steps to the proper zebra-stripe crosswalk at the end of the block, so we peer out into the flow of traffic, wait for a lull, then rush across the street and hope nobody saw our crime of convenience.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Tips for New York State Drivers: “6 Reasons Speeding Is Stupid”
Do you speed when you are driving? If you are a 'normal' driver you probably go between 5 and 10 miles per hour over the speed limit at any given time. Is 5 mph over the speed limit even speeding?. New York State is about to hold one of its...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
25 Miles Per Hour Limits Could Be Coming Soon To New York Municipalities
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Two men caught stealing copper wire – one arrested, one flees
On August 11th, law enforcement responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone located on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville after receiving reports of two men stealing copper wire from the business.
