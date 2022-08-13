Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Tallahatchie sickle cell patient sent back to prison on faulty charges, mother claims
A barrage of gunfire rang out on the otherwise quiet streets of small-town Tutwiler at about 1:30 a.m. on July 24, 2021, the officer on patrol reported. At least 15 shots were exchanged between the shooters in two vehicles, with one man reportedly standing outside of one of them while firing.
14-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas, police say
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, Friday. The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating the teen’s shooting death. Very little information was available Friday evening other than that the shooting happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the...
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
deltanews.tv
Greenwood Leflore Hospital patients evacuated
GREENWOOD - More headaches tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight the hospital has begun discharging or transferring all patients to other facilities. The trouble began early today with a sewer line break. The hospital ordered a row of portable toilets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benzie Area Masons to host open house
The Benzie Area Masonic Lodge will be hosting an open house to celebrate the organization's 150th anniversary.
A day of activities in Beulah takes a year's worth of planning
Events in Beulah don't just happen; they're the result of a year's worth of planning and collaboration.
Trapp Farm Nature Preserve is 'magical'
Hidden just outside of the village of Beulah is a nature preserve with a deep history in Benzie County that has had a long-lasting impact on Beulah and the surrounding area.
Benzie County Central Schools hires new educators
There will be some new faces greeting students this new school year at Benzie County Central Schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Manistee animal control officer honored with Lifesaving Award in Benzie County
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office recognized a Benzonia man who helped move an unconscious woman from her car after she crashed into a gas main.
Advocates for Benzie County receive $3,000 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library
The grant will support the registration of 120 children ages birth to 5 who live in either the Benzie Central or Frankfort School districts.
Fire service millage renewed in Blaine Township
Voters in Blaine Township voted to renew a millage to cover the costs of paying Frankfort Fire Department for services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart
Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
O'Malley, Coffia to vie for 103rd state House seat in November
Republicans and Democrats each had two choices for their party on Aug. 2 for Michigan's 103rd district House of Representatives seat.
Benzie County is an art lover’s paradise
Benzie County offers plethora of art galleries.
New playground equipment awaits Frankfort Elementary students
New and returning students to Frankfort Elementary School will get a whole school year to use the school's new playground equipment.
Benzie County votes: Unofficial election results for Aug. 2
How did Benzie County residents vote in the Aug. 2 primary? See the unofficial election results here.
Benzonia man honored with Lifesaving Award for role in roadside rescue
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office recognized a Benzonia man who helped move an unconscious woman from her car after she crashed into a gas main.
Beulah man charged with open murder scheduled for preliminary hearing
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a Beulah man charges with open murder after police tracked him from the victims house and arrested him after he attempted to flee after a standoff.
Clerks prepare for elections months in advance
While elections last one day, preparation for opening the polls takes months.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
274
Followers
405
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0