Police search suspected fatal hit-and-run driver's home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police served a search warrant Friday at the home of a suspected hit-and-run driver who police believe struck and killed a 17-year-old CBC High School student earlier this month, 5 On Your Side has learned. Police seized the 25-year-old man’s cellphone and some clothing...
Missouri man allegedly snuck into ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shot her after asking for money
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after asking her for money and sneaking into her home. According to a news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ascot Lane to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Taxi driver shot after road rage in north St. Louis
Road rage leads to one man shooting a taxi driver Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lake Saint Louis woman is accused of defrauding her disabled uncle. Jessica Medrano, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of aggravated identify theft, one count of access device fraud and 12 counts of wire fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Man struck by car, killed overnight in North Riverfront
St. Louis police are working to identify a man who was struck by a car and killed overnight after wandering onto the roadway.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed North City cellphone store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in North City on August 8. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The man walked into the store in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 6:00 p.m., showed a gun and announced a robbery before he took cash and fled, officers say.
Major Case Squad seeks assistance in Belleville murder
After 33-year-old Deante White was killed in Belleville over the weekend, detectives are asking for help identifying the killer. Photos are posted on their Twitter.
Video: thieves attempting break-ins at cannabis dispensary in St. Louis county
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant. The police reported that the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. The suspects drove a car into the building through a window. Police said there were no...
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
KMOV
Former bank employee sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $284k cash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston will be serving time for stealing money. A Statement shows on July 19, 2021, Capri Duvall, 35, pretended to fill an ATM with cash but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it to her car. After work, she gave the teller and a security guard $30,000 each.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
Woman took $54K from disabled uncle using Cash App, indictment says
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman has been accused of stealing more than $66,000 from her disabled uncle. Jessica Medrano, a 41-year-old Lake St. Louis resident, was arrested Tuesday, according to Missouri's Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office. Medrano is accused of using her uncle's debit...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man allegedly assaulted Imperial man in Arnold drive-thru
Arnold Police are scheduled on Aug. 17 to interview a 36-year-old Pevely man who reportedly assaulted an Imperial man in the Dairy Queen drive-thru. The man was identified from surveillance video of the altercation, Maj. Clinton Wooldridge said. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. July 28 to the restaurant,...
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
