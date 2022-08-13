ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri man allegedly snuck into ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shot her after asking for money

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after asking her for money and sneaking into her home. According to a news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ascot Lane to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lake Saint Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lake Saint Louis woman is accused of defrauding her disabled uncle. Jessica Medrano, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of aggravated identify theft, one count of access device fraud and 12 counts of wire fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former bank employee sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $284k cash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston will be serving time for stealing money. A Statement shows on July 19, 2021, Capri Duvall, 35, pretended to fill an ATM with cash but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it to her car. After work, she gave the teller and a security guard $30,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man allegedly assaulted Imperial man in Arnold drive-thru

Arnold Police are scheduled on Aug. 17 to interview a 36-year-old Pevely man who reportedly assaulted an Imperial man in the Dairy Queen drive-thru. The man was identified from surveillance video of the altercation, Maj. Clinton Wooldridge said. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. July 28 to the restaurant,...
ARNOLD, MO

