Delmar, DE

WMDT.com

Delmar officials close State Street playground temporarily amid safety concerns

DELMAR, Del. – One playground in Delmar is temporarily closed after town officials discovered some safety issues. Those visiting State Street Park will find the playground, except the swing set, blocked off by caution tape. It will stay that way until the town can make repairs, according to Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.
DELMAR, DE
WBOC

Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building

After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September.
WBOC

Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation

Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
LEWES, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Delmar, DE
Government
City
Delmar, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington

Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
HARRINGTON, DE
WBOC

Parsonsburg Fire Causes $30k in Damage to Trailer

PARSONSBURG, Md.- A fire is under investigation after it caused about $30,000 in damage to a Parsonsburg trailer late Saturday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. inside an 8-foot by 16-foot enclosed trailer located at 7427 Blueberry Lane. A passerby...
PARSONSBURG, MD
WMDT.com

Overnight hit and run claims life of Del. man in Salisbury, investigation underway

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Flushing#Working Properly
WBOC

One Dead, One Injured Following Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - One man is dead after a house fire in Wicomico County late Monday afternoon. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and other departments were called to 32733 Johnson Road east of Salisbury at around 4:30 p.m. for a fire in a one-story single-family home.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting

DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge

SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Seaford Police Investigate Recent Break-Ins of Vehicles

Seaford Police are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles. Vehicle owners are being advised to lock up and remove any valuables. Recently, police said vehicles have been targeted on Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and an area of Nylon Avenue just outside of Seaford Police jurisdiction.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die

DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts

SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Pocomoke City Gets $306K Grant for New Ambulance

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The USDA Rural Development is providing a $306,600 grant to Pocomoke City to purchase a new ambulance and improve access to emergency medical services, U.S. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) announced Tuesday. The new ambulance will replace an older vehicle near its lifespan that lacks key modern safety...
POCOMOKE CITY, MD

