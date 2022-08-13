SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO