WMDT.com
Delmar officials close State Street playground temporarily amid safety concerns
DELMAR, Del. – One playground in Delmar is temporarily closed after town officials discovered some safety issues. Those visiting State Street Park will find the playground, except the swing set, blocked off by caution tape. It will stay that way until the town can make repairs, according to Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.
WBOC
Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building
After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September.
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington
Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
WBOC
Parsonsburg Fire Causes $30k in Damage to Trailer
PARSONSBURG, Md.- A fire is under investigation after it caused about $30,000 in damage to a Parsonsburg trailer late Saturday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. inside an 8-foot by 16-foot enclosed trailer located at 7427 Blueberry Lane. A passerby...
One Airlifted To Trauma Center After Violent Single-Car Rollover Crash In Ridge: Officials
One person was hospitalized overnight after being involved a grisly one-car crash along a Maryland roadway, officials announced. Crews from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a stretch of Curleys Road shortly before 8 p.n on Monday, Aug. 15, where there was a reported rollover crash with at least one victim still inside the mangled vehicle.
WMDT.com
Overnight hit and run claims life of Del. man in Salisbury, investigation underway
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people.
WBOC
One Dead, One Injured Following Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - One man is dead after a house fire in Wicomico County late Monday afternoon. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and other departments were called to 32733 Johnson Road east of Salisbury at around 4:30 p.m. for a fire in a one-story single-family home.
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
WBOC
Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge
SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
WBOC
Additional Regulations Will Not be Added For Rentable Scooters
At their meeting last night, the Salisbury City Council said they cannot add or create laws regarding the rentable scooters found around the city. Mayor Jake Day said there's really not much the city can do, but riders are subject to Maryland's traffic laws.
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Police Investigate Recent Break-Ins of Vehicles
Seaford Police are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles. Vehicle owners are being advised to lock up and remove any valuables. Recently, police said vehicles have been targeted on Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and an area of Nylon Avenue just outside of Seaford Police jurisdiction.
WBOC
Salisbury Councilwoman Calls for Effort to Stop Underage Kids from Riding Scooters
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson says she's seen a lot of kids under 18 riding the Bird scooters around Salisbury, though riders must be over 18 years of age to operate them. "The major concern now is the underage riding scooters. Not only are they riding the scooters during...
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
fox29.com
State Police: Delaware man arrested for throwing dirt in trooper's eyes, spitting in faces of other officers
MILLSBORO, Del. - A Delaware man has been arrested for assaulting several police officers, according to State Police. Aaron Wharton, 53, of Millsboro, Delaware, is accused of the assault on officers, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday evening around 6:34 p.m. on the 20000 block of Laurel...
WBOC
Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
WBOC
Pocomoke City Gets $306K Grant for New Ambulance
POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The USDA Rural Development is providing a $306,600 grant to Pocomoke City to purchase a new ambulance and improve access to emergency medical services, U.S. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) announced Tuesday. The new ambulance will replace an older vehicle near its lifespan that lacks key modern safety...
