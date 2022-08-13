Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Beagles, hounds from Horry County animal neglect investigation available for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation are available for adoption starting this week. Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC) said there are approximately 40 available at the animal care center and the Tamroc Kennels. In the days since and...
WMBF
HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived
All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
WMBF
‘Clear the Shelter’: Local businesses sponsor adoptions at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Adoption fees for pets adopted from North Myrtle Beach throughout August are being sponsored by several local businesses as part of the National Clear the Shelters Event. The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach’s shelter is overcrowded and is receiving an average of 25...
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
WCNC
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels North Carolina woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
‘Heroic’ beachgoer pulls girls to safety after hearing their screams, NC officials say
The beachgoer believes if he had waited any longer to swim out, “those girls wouldn’t have made it.”
WMBF
Police report lists ‘reckless driving’ as possible charge in North Myrtle Beach fiery crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides new details on a fiery crash that damaged several vehicles and three homes in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach police said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday they saw a car speeding and swerving on South Ocean Boulevard. Police...
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
Mom charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case set to go on trial in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set in Horry County for a woman charged in the 2008 death of her newborn. The trial for Jennifer Sahr, who is charged with homicide by child abuse in what has come to be known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case, is scheduled for the […]
cbs17
Woman dead in alligator attack near Hilton Head; 2nd person killed in SC this summer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports...
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
As Tourist Season Ends, Only 1 Myrtle Beach Shark Bite in Summer 2022
Tracking Sharks says there have been two shark attacks in South Carolina in 2022, one on Kiawah Island and one right here in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach shark attack happened on June 21, 2022 on a private family campground, according to Tracking Sharks. South Carolina opened all schools for...
WECT
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
WMBF
Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -It’s important for students and parents to know how schools are prepared to handle a crisis. Every Horry County School teacher and staff member has a safety protocol printed on their ID badge to equip them to handle emergencies. The Standard Response Protocol the district...
