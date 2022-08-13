ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Homeless Sex Offender Notification

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

The following subjects are not wanted . This is a Homeless Sex Offender Public Notification. If you have information that the listed subjects are occupying a residence, please call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 081222  2100

-End-

