The Best Cookware for Glass Top Stoves Guarantees Even Heating

By Leah Scalzadonna
Saveur
Saveur
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJFBf_0hFW8LJ300
PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of Food52.

Glass top stoves are beautiful, but they do require a bit of extra care. First, all cookware needs to be flat-bottomed and make good contact with the cooktop, otherwise you’ll be dealing with cold spots, uneven cooking, and the need to constantly stir or flip food to ensure proper results. Furthermore, glass top stoves are prone to scratches, so you need to use cookware that won’t cause damage, and avoid sliding and slamming your pots and pans. However, the extra steps are worth it to have a beautiful stove that’s easy to clean, excellent at controlling heat, and doubles as counter space (when turned off, of course). Additionally, glass top stoves are better for the environment. Ellen Fort, senior editor at SAVEUR, says, “Some cities are already banning gas ranges in new construction to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Finding the best pots and pans for electric and induction cooktops can seem challenging, but it’s easy to find the right cookware once you know what to look for. The following options include cookware of various metals, both with and without nonstick finishes. Whether you need a full set to deck out a new kitchen or just a few pieces, our list of the best cookware for glass cooktops includes something for every preference. Whichever you choose, you can be confident you’ve picked a set that’s going to cook like a dream.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Anolon 11-Piece Stainless Steel & Hard Anodized Aluminum Cookware Set

Materials: Stainless steel, copper, aluminum | Price: $429.95 | Induction compatible: Yes

Why we chose it: A set composed of both stainless steel and hard-anodized nonstick pots and pans, each piece is lined with aluminum and copper on the bottom to ensure even cooking.

Equipped with all the essential pots and pans, this set has a thick layer of copper on the bottom of each piece to ensure fast, even heating. With both stainless steel and hard-anodized nonstick cookware, home chefs will be able to cook everything from scrambled eggs to meatballs with ease. Additionally, the cookware is oven-safe up to 500 F degrees. The handles will stay cool on the stovetop, but be sure to use oven mitts if using them for baking. All of the pieces, including the saucepot and stockpot, are compatible with induction cooktops as well. While the stainless steel pieces are dishwasher safe, the nonstick pans need to be washed by hand. To keep the copper shiny, wipe each piece with polish after cooking.

Best Budget: Cuisinart Stainless Steel 11-Piece Set

Materials: Stainless steel | Price range: $128.99 | Induction compatible: Yes

Why we chose it: A reliable set with an unbeatable price point.

You won’t find better quality for the price than this Cuisinart chef’s set. Complete with three saucepans, two skillets, one stockpot, and a steamer insert, you’ll get everything you need for less than $200. Each piece is lined with a stainless steel protective cover, which provides durability and ensures even heating. Additionally, the saucepans include measurement marks so you know how much water to add for rice or milk for making hot cocoa. The lids can get hot when cooking on high heat, so use an oven mitt to remove them. Some users complain of food sticking to the pans, but a moderate heat and proper lubrication should make the pans easy to cook with. When it’s time to clean the pans, you can simply stick them in the dishwasher.

Best Ceramic: Caraway Home Cream 7-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Materials: Stainless steel with aluminum core and non-stick ceramic coating | Price: $495 | Induction compatible: Yes

Why we chose it: A nontoxic, eco-friendly set that pairs function with modern style.

Caraway is more than just a TikTok brand. With its sleek design, aluminum core, and non-stick, non toxic ceramic coating, the cookware offers plenty of benefits. One set includes a frying pan, saucepan, saute pan, and Dutch oven. While that’s not a lot of cookware, it’s enough to meet most of your needs in the kitchen. Plus, each piece is coated with a ceramic layer that’s free from PFOA, PFAs, heavy metals, and PTFE, which makes the cookware both non-stick and safe to use. The brand is also devoted to using sustainable packaging and adhering to ethical manufacturing processes, making it a set you can feel good about purchasing. The pots and pans do need to be handled with care, requiring wood, nylon, or silicone utensils and hand washing. Some users have stated that the handles can get hot while cooking, so be sure to have an oven mitt on standby.

Best Cast Iron: Milo by Kana Cast Iron Cookware Set

Materials: Enameled cast iron | Price: $230-$340 | Induction compatible: Yes

Why we chose it: Cast iron cookware can be tough on glass stovetops, but Kana’s beautiful cookware won’t scratch or damage the surface.

Cast iron has a reputation for being incompatible with glass top stoves, but with a few precautions, it’s definitely doable. While rough cast iron can scratch the stove top if it’s slid around or dropped onto it, Kana’s enameled cast iron is smooth enough to use without trouble (though you’ll still want to be careful when moving or setting down the pan). Available in a rainbow of colors, the cookware looks sleek and modern, but maintains the durability of traditional cast iron. Plus, each piece is made from 40 percent recycled cast iron that would otherwise wind up in landfills. The pots and pans are pre-seasoned and don’t require additional seasoning, but you can rub a drop of oil along the rim before storing for extra care. Though the brand states that their cast iron is both oven and dishwasher-safe, we recommend hand-washing to preserve the enamel and prevent the paint from chipping.

Best Splurge: Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set

Materials: Aluminum | Price: $849 | Induction compatible: Yes

Why we chose it: With 13 pieces and a stellar reputation, this cookware set includes everything the home chef needs for a long-lasting kitchen.

This line of nonstick cookware has the style and durability that Le Creuset is known for. Triple reinforced with PFOA-free nonstick coating, it’s built to last without chipping or flaking. Including three frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a braiser, and a stockpot, this set is more than enough to get a new kitchen started (or to upgrade what is already there). Users with induction cooktops rave about the quality and function of the cookware, stating that it works like a dream. However, the collection is quite pricey, costing almost $900 for a 13-piece set. You’ll also want to make sure you have a pot holder, oven mitt, or sleeve, as the handles of the pots and pans can get hot, especially when in the oven.

Things to Consider Before Buying Cookware for a Glass Top Stove

Material

Look for cookware that has a smooth finish, holds onto heat, and sits flat on the cooktop. Fort prefers stainless steel or ceramic coated cast iron because they won’t scratch surfaces and are excellent at retaining heat. She says, “Most cookware is suitable for glass stovetops, but I particularly look for pans that have a smooth, flat bottom.”

Price

You don’t need the most expensive cookware to prepare a fabulous meal. Look for a set that includes the key features mentioned above and fits into your budget. For this reason, we recommend Cuisinart’s stainless steel set for an affordable choice with optimal performance.

Induction Compatibility

Not all cookware is compatible with induction, which works by using an electromagnetic field to heat the cookware, per Keith Larsen, Executive Director of Cooking Products at GE Appliances. “Cookware used on an induction cooktop must have iron content. This is what makes the pan magnetic and allows the transfer of energy to the pan or pot you are using,” he says. “For induction, we recommend cookware made of magnetic stainless steel, enamel coated cast iron, enameled steel or combinations of these materials.”

Ask the Experts

How long do glass cooktops last?

While it’s not easy to give a definite answer for how long an appliance will last, you can rest assured that your glass stovetop will be around for a long time if properly cared for. Larsen says, “It’s very difficult to estimate the life of a product due to several variables such as frequency of use, type of use, care and maintenance. However, these units can last a very long time if properly maintained.” That maintenance includes routine cleaning, purchasing the proper cookware, and taking care to avoid scratching or damaging the surface.

How do you clean a black glass stove top?

One of the benefits of a glass stovetop is how easy they are to clean, with no burners to scrub around or grates to wash. “Never use steel wool or rough scrubbers on your glass top stove,” Fort says. “To clean my stove I use magic erasers or a special glass stove cleaner with a damp cloth. Larsen also recommends using a ceramic cooktop cleaner, such as Weiman’s Ceramic and Glass Cooktop Cleaner.

How do I stop my glass cooktop from scratching?

No matter how smooth the finish is on your pots and pans, you still want to avoid scooting or sliding your cookware along the stovetop. Instead, lift the cookware and gently place it down when you need to move your pots and pans. Larsen says, “use a non-scratch cleaning pad, be careful not to slide pots and pans across the cooktop, and ensure that pots and pans have a smooth bottom with no rough spots.” He also says that some pots and pans can leave residue marks that look like scratches, but “these can be easily removed if the stovetop is cleaned immediately.”

Final Thoughts

With so many options for cookware, it can be hard to know which will be the best for your precious stovetop. Ultimately, we recommend Analon’s cookware set because it includes both traditional and nonstick pots and pans with a lining that guarantees even heating, which is key when cooking on a glass top stove.

Methodology

When deciding what cookware to include on this list, we first looked for cookware sets that were smooth, flat, and included enough pots and pans to equip a new kitchen, ensuring that each set included at least one frying pan and stock pot. We also looked at durability, ease of cleaning, and took care to ensure both nonstick and other surfaces. Lastly, we spoke with Ellen Fort, senior editor at SAVEUR, and Keith Larsen, Executive Director of Cooking Products at GE Appliances, asking about their cookware guidelines and how they care for their glass top stoves.

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors.

