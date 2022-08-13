ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The...
DAMASCUS, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police chase ends on Orange Ave

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Police Department arrested one person after what officers at the scene called a short pursuit Tuesday night. Police say the chase began on Campbell Ave SW and ended on Orange Ave where multiple police cruisers were parked near the intersection with Gainsboro Rd NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers many Italian favorites through a walk up and drive through model. The Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
MARION, VA
WDBJ7.com

Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The ramp is now available. UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police. A forensics investigation is underway. EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the northbound exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Sheriff’s office seeks information on break-in

On Friday (Aug. 12) around 4 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to 4861 Cleburne Blvd. (Shop Ezz) in Dublin in reference to a breaking and entering. After investigation it was determined that around 4 a.m., three unidentified males wearing all black broke in through the front door. The males then overturned a gaming machine where they were able to take the cash that it held.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount man sentenced to 31 years for fatal home invasion

One of several defendants involved in a home invasion that left one man dead and another seriously injured in 2020 was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison by a Franklin County Circuit judge. Qu’Shawn Tyleek Manns, 22, of Rocky Mount, was charged with 14 felonies in January 2021 after...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

