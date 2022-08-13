Read full article on original website
WSLS
16-year-old charged after bringing firearm to school in Henry County
BASSETT, Va. – A teen is facing charges after bringing a firearm to Bassett High School, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., a student told BHS staff that another student brought a firearm inside of the school, according to authorities. After being notified,...
wjhl.com
Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The...
WDBJ7.com
Giles Co. residents warned after potential sighting of armed and dangerous suspect
NEWPORT, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene in the Winding Way area of Newport near Super Val-UGrocery after the potential sighting of an armed and dangerous suspect. According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, a witness described seeing someone wearing a blue flannel shirt with white...
WSET
Woman, juvenile arrested after argument at Christiansburg Walmart
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at Walmart. The Walmart is located at 2400 North Franklin Street. The initial callers reported at least one person with a gun according to the office. Upon arrival, officers said they located...
wfxrtv.com
Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion from 2019
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection with a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station is underway. As WFXR News previously reported, an explosion at South River Market on May 10,...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
wfxrtv.com
Police chase ends on Orange Ave
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Police Department arrested one person after what officers at the scene called a short pursuit Tuesday night. Police say the chase began on Campbell Ave SW and ended on Orange Ave where multiple police cruisers were parked near the intersection with Gainsboro Rd NW.
New Jersey man charged for Marion crash that caused building’s demolition
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A New Jersey man is facing several charges after a crash that took out a piece of a building in Marion, Virginia, police say. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), an investigation is underway to learn the exact circumstances that led to the Monday morning crash. Around 6:30 […]
WSLS
Three Roanoke gang members sentenced to upwards of 40 years in federal prison
ROANOKE, Va. – Three gang members from Roanoke will spend up to four decades behind bars. They were a part of what is known as the Rollin’ 30s gang, which has ties to the Los Angeles Crips. Investigators said these three gang members are responsible for two different...
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
WSET
US Attorney Kavanaugh, city officials announce sentencing for alleged Roanoke gang members
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police, and family members of Nikolas Lee on Tuesday to announce the sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members. Three Roanoke men,...
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
WDBJ7.com
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers many Italian favorites through a walk up and drive through model. The Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
WDBJ7.com
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The ramp is now available. UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police. A forensics investigation is underway. EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the northbound exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office seeks information on break-in
On Friday (Aug. 12) around 4 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to 4861 Cleburne Blvd. (Shop Ezz) in Dublin in reference to a breaking and entering. After investigation it was determined that around 4 a.m., three unidentified males wearing all black broke in through the front door. The males then overturned a gaming machine where they were able to take the cash that it held.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount man sentenced to 31 years for fatal home invasion
One of several defendants involved in a home invasion that left one man dead and another seriously injured in 2020 was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison by a Franklin County Circuit judge. Qu’Shawn Tyleek Manns, 22, of Rocky Mount, was charged with 14 felonies in January 2021 after...
