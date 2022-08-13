Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
Behind the scenes of the Adirondack Plein Air Festival
It looks like this year, 2022, I can finally put aside all the paperwork and endless planning, and just take part in the 14th Adirondack Plein Air Festival as an artist. Like the event, I have evolved and matured, both as a painter and as the event organizer. I came...
WCAX
65th Annual Vermont Antique Classic Car Show in Waterbury
VTRANS says this bridge has been under consideration for repairs by both municipalities for years. Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Friday Night Sports. Updated: Aug. 13,...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Georgia, VT
GEORGIA, Vt. — This week, NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Georgia, Vermont, a small community in Northern Vermont near St. Albans. Coming up next week, we're taking you to Underhill to showcase what that community has to offer.
WCAX
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook. St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter. Her post says...
Still desperate for baby formula, some Vermont parents turn to Facebook for supplies
Hundreds of caregivers have been crowdsourcing infant formula through informal networks on social media. Read the story on VTDigger here: Still desperate for baby formula, some Vermont parents turn to Facebook for supplies.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of New Yorkers to receive full-tuition scholarship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New Yorkers will have the chance to earn a full-tuition scholarship in advanced manufacturing. For the next two years, 40 New Yorkers each year will be able to receive a micro-credential through the institute of advanced manufacturing at Clinton Community College. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik bridged the...
mynbc5.com
Teaching shortage affecting Northern New York schools
In just a couple of weeks, students will be heading back to school, but they could be back with less teachers than usual. “There's no question there are teacher shortages nationwide,” said Jay Lebrun, Plattsburgh School District's Superintendent. “Those shortages are even affecting our area.”. Retirements and COVID-19...
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York state leaders say the Empire...
WCAX
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A battle between residents and boaters in one Lake Champlain bay is making waves. Residents hand-delivered a note asking boaters to spend their time elsewhere. The letter reads pretty clearly that residents of Willsboro Bay want boaters to stay quiet or get out. But the town...
Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues
One rescuer has documented 46 stray rabbits across the state this year, almost half of them in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues.
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
"No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food to feed their household," Governor Hochul said.
WCAX
Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families. But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive. You can...
WCAX
Williston restaurant temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close. Team members of the Vermont Tap House in Williston posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult. They say they’ve tried...
The Valley Reporter
Katie Martin is Harwood’s new field hockey and girls’ ice hockey coach
Harwood alumna Katie Martin has been named Harwood Union High School’s new varsity field hockey coach, as well as the girls’ varsity ice hockey coach. Previously, she was the middle school field hockey coach and junior varsity coach from 2018 until this year. She was also the girls’ varsity ice hockey assistant coach, joining in the 2020-2021 season. On the ice hockey team, Martin will be joined by Chelsea Delpia, the returning assistant defensive and goalie coach. “Chelsea and I played together in high school and it was always our dream to coach this program together. She was one of the best goalies that the program had in its history,” Martin said.
mynbc5.com
Elmwood Housing Emergency Shelter project underway, fall open date expected
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council approved five contracts on Monday night to get the Elmwood Avenue Emergency Shelterproject construction started. The old parking lot site will soon be home to 25 single-occupant units and five two-person units, with electricity, heat, and air conditioning included. Communal spaces will house the showers and toilets as well as a community resource center.
fox40jackson.com
If you see a squirrel sprawled out on the ground, here’s what you need to know
Squirrels feel the heat, too. That’s what the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is letting the public know about the many squirrels that have been spotted sprawled out, belly-down, on city grounds. The position is called “splooting,” according to the department. The squirrels aren’t...
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best this weekend in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers help suppress Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area wildland fire, assist woman injured by horse at the South Creek Horse Trails
On Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Evans responded to a call for a mountain biker who suffered a concussion on the Otter Creek Horse Trail approximately one-half mile from the trailhead. When Ranger Evans reached the 54-year-old from Pennsylvania, the subject was complaining of injuries to his knees and elbows and had no memory of what happened.
