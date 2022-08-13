ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addressing the blight in Marysville

By Michaela Harris
 4 days ago
The Marysville State Theater is one of many blighted locations impacting Marysville. Courtesy of Jim Schaad

The aesthetics of a city can give its residents a sense of pride in their community. Looking at the streets of Marysville will show a significant amount of graffiti, vandalism and vacant buildings impacting the city’s economic and community development.

In an email to the Appeal, Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad described seeing a number of buildings in a general state of disrepair. He believes that the amount of urban blight in the city has led to negative effects on the quality of life for residents and potential business prospects.

mazzie
4d ago

After decade’s y’all think!! Wow how about doing something about the place’s make the money count and show. As after all these year’s (1986) our mall was burned and now something amazing is coming about time.

Reply
4
liz cruz
4d ago

And how long did it take to figure that out. It’s been that way for over 30 years

Reply
7
JFK1962
4d ago

sounds like their looking for another reason to raise taxes. That's all they know, take more, do less

Reply
4
