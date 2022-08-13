Addressing the blight in Marysville

The Marysville State Theater is one of many blighted locations impacting Marysville. Courtesy of Jim Schaad

The aesthetics of a city can give its residents a sense of pride in their community. Looking at the streets of Marysville will show a significant amount of graffiti, vandalism and vacant buildings impacting the city’s economic and community development.

In an email to the Appeal, Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad described seeing a number of buildings in a general state of disrepair. He believes that the amount of urban blight in the city has led to negative effects on the quality of life for residents and potential business prospects.