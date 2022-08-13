Read full article on original website
Related
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Randall Creed Sumner
Randall Creed Sumner, age 75, of Pulaski, VA, went to His Heavenly Home, August 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents A. C. Sumner and Alene Sumner, and Grover and Bonnie Boothe. Randy retired as Facility Manager for Pyrotechnics by Grucci in Radford VA. Previously, he worked...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski Town Council meets Tuesday
Pulaski Town Council will meet in open session Tuesday at 7 p.m. in council chambers of the town’s Municipal Building. Topping the agenda for the meeting is a presentation by the Pulaski Area Transit’s Manager Monica Musick and a presentation by McGill & Associates on a traffic speed study and two-way traffic downtown.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Randall “Randy” C. Sumner
Randall “Randy” C. Sumner, age 75 of Pulaski, died late Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Shelley Evans Montgomery
Shelley Evans Montgomery, age 90 of Salem passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in the Salem Health and Rehab. Born May 29, 1932, he was the son of the late Donnie Edgar Montgomery and Josie Quesenberry Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Les Montgomery, and sisters, Catherine Harris, Evelyn Walters, and Reba Farmer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Carolyn Alberta “Bert” Eversole Arnold
Carolyn Alberta “Bert” Eversole Arnold, age 81 of Dublin passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born February 13, 1941 in Wytheville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Eversole & Bertha Elma Jonas Eversole. She was also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Eversole, sister, Helen E. Etter and nephew, Nick Folden.
pcpatriot.com
Fazoli’s set to open in Dublin on Tuesday
Fazoli’s in Dublin – in the former Shoney’s location – opens officially Tuesday. This afternoon, invited guests and members of the county’s business and government communities got a sneak peek during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Following remarks by local officials along with Fazoli’s management, the ribbon was cut (above) to signify the opening of the restaurant – located off Cleburne Boulevard (Route 100) in Dublin. Invited guests were treated to a complimentary dinner – giving staff an opportunity to practice on the eve of their opening day. Pictured at left, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Cunningham addresses the gathering while Board of Supervisors Chairman Laura Walters looks on. (Mike Williams/The Patriot)
pcpatriot.com
Importance of the Great Road, topic of Wednesday lunch at Draper UMC
SONShiners Community Pot Luck Lunch will be this Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Draper United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. April Martin from the Wilderness Road Regional Museum and the Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum will have the program. April was part of the PBS documentary on the New River. The importance...
pcpatriot.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pcpatriot.com
PCHS introduces new athletic ticket sales platform
Pulaski County High School is introducing a new athletic ticket sales platform, Ticket Spicket will be our online athletic ticket sales provider for the 22 – 23 school year. Here is the link for purchasing online tickets to Cougar athletic events, spicket.events/pulaskicountyhs We are excited to provide this option for our spectators which allows ease and convenience for our Cougar fans. Don’t stand in line, buy your ticket online! Below are a few items to note regarding PCHS athletic tickets as well as resources to help fans navigate on-line ticket purchases. PCHS will continue to sell tickets at the gate for those that prefer cash sales.
Comments / 0