YCUSD reaches deal to move district office

SACRAMENTO — According to Sacramento City Express, the City of Sacramento has agreed to pay the parents of Stephon Clark $1.7 million over the March 2018 killing of Clark by Sacramento police officers."Anytime your actions are so reckless, and the city must pay for your actions, you should be held accountable," said Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon.When asked if the city's action was enough, Community Activist and founder of EMPACT, Leia Schenk, said, "Hell no. Not at all. I mean, what does that do for the family?."She continued, "And what we have asked is for the officers to be fired. The officer that killed Stephon Clark is working on Stockton and Fruitridge right now.""The decision to resolve the case through a negotiated agreement comes after careful consideration of all options," said City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood. "We believe this is the best path forward for all involved parties, including our community."The $1.7 million is in addition to the $2.4 million awarded to Stephon's two children in 2019. The settlement comes just two days after what would have been Clark's 27th birthday.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO