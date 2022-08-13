ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeal-Democrat

YCUSD reaches deal to move district office

By Michaela Harris / mharris@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

As part of an initiative to cut operational expenses, Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees approved a sublease agreement with Yuba City Unified School District to move into the college district’s current facility.

Both districts approved the agreement in separate board meetings on Tuesday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
OROVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin reaping benefits of Prop 68 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area

ADA-accessible pathways and sweeping views in East Trails. Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin will officially open Phase 1 of the East Trails at the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 a.m., adding approximately 1.1 miles of ADA-accessible pathways for people to enjoy. Phase...
ROCKLIN, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Sublease#Education#Ycusd
actionnewsnow.com

Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water

GRIDLEY, Calif. - Some schools in our area have water so contaminated, it is not safe to drink. "I never thought something like that would happen at a school,” said Breanna Vasquez who recently graduated from Manzanita Elementary school. Four years ago, the California Water Board determined the well...
GRIDLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Abandoned Citrus Heights church could see new life as school

CITRUS HEIGHTS - From a place of worship to a place of waste: A local church has become a neighborhood eyesore.The once-popular church was closed during the COVID pandemic, and since then, it's been trashed by vandals, drug dealers, and squatters. But there's a plan underway to bring the church back to life.The Citrus Heights United Methodist Church is more than 60 years old but it closed during the pandemic and has sat abandoned and boarded up for more than two years."It was an elderly congregation and they dispersed themselves into other congregations," said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan with the First Apostolic...
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17

CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday,...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Oak Fire Near Colfax Grows to 22 Acres, 70% Containment

A wildfire near in Placer County near I-80 and Colfax is now 70% contained, after sparking on Monday afternoon. It initially started as a car fire but then spread to nearby brush - it's now currently under investigation. Placer County says multiple structures were temporarily threatened.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Costco officially opening store in Linda

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Water levels at Folsom Lake continue to decrease

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The lake levels at Folsom Lake are about 418 feet above sea level, according to the Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay. However, they are dropping approximately “one-half a vertical foot per day.” People who currently park their boats at the marina are starting to remove them into dry storage. Preston-LeMay said […]
FOLSOM, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Sacramento agrees to pay $1.7 million to parents of Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO — According to Sacramento City Express, the City of Sacramento has agreed to pay the parents of Stephon Clark $1.7 million over the March 2018 killing of Clark by Sacramento police officers."Anytime your actions are so reckless, and the city must pay for your actions,  you should be held accountable," said Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon.When asked if the city's action was enough, Community Activist and founder of EMPACT, Leia Schenk, said, "Hell no. Not at all. I mean, what does that do for the family?."She continued, "And what we have asked is for the officers to be fired. The officer that killed Stephon Clark is working on Stockton and Fruitridge right now.""The decision to resolve the case through a negotiated agreement comes after careful consideration of all options," said City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood. "We believe this is the best path forward for all involved parties, including our community."The $1.7 million is in addition to the $2.4 million awarded to Stephon's two children in 2019. The settlement comes just two days after what would have been Clark's 27th birthday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
115
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy