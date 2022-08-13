Read full article on original website
Omaha police officer cleared of excessive force allegations, chief says
OMAHA — An investigation has exonerated an Omaha police officer accused of using excessive force during a June 21 incident, the Omaha Police Department announced Friday. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran of the department, had been placed on administrative leave June 22 pending an investigation by the Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
Truckers assist police in rescuing woman on interstate bridge in Omaha
OMAHA — Truck drivers assisted law enforcement in rescuing a woman who was standing on the edge of a bridge over Interstate 680 on Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a call on the interstate at 10:04 a.m. and saw a woman holding on to the outside of the fence on the Blondo Street bridge, which runs above I-680.
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
Northeast Nebraska man dies in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County
A man from Wayne died following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 275 just south of Scribner. Kei’Dron King, 35, was pronounced dead at a Fremont hospital, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Investigators determined that King was westbound on U.S. 275 in a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo...
Significant structural issues contributed to delayed opening of downtown Omaha library
As Omaha’s expansive main public library enters its final days, city officials say that a number of factors have raised the cost and delayed the opening of a new downtown library branch in the Old Market. The city is on track to spend just under $10 million on the...
Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha
OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert coming to Omaha this fall
Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country music singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert are bringing their collaborative concert tour to the CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 30. The Omaha show is part of the 22-city tour. This is not the first time the artists have worked together. In 2019,...
Pospisil: There's no portal, but high school transfers still headed to Nebraska's top teams
Mostly in jest, but with a little bit of old-school mentality, I’ve named one of this season’s marquee Class A matchups. Bellevue West at Omaha Westside (Sept. 9), the Transfer Portal Bowl. Yes, there is no transfer portal in high school football as in the NCAA. Nor should...
