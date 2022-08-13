Read full article on original website
247Sports
WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense
Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
247Sports
WATCH: Dan Lanning explains why Oregon just had its best fall practice yet
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice and why the Ducks may have just finished its best of fall camp to date. Lanning also discusses takeaways from the team's first fall camp scrimmage and where the Ducks are improving. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
247Sports
WATCH: Jonathan Smith on Day Eleven of Oregon State's 2022 Fall Camp
The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
247Sports
WATCH: Dana Altman previews Canada trip, busy offseason with additions of staff and players
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses Oregon's busy offseason with additions of new staff members, changing responsibilities for the assistants, and where the Duck basketball program is headed. Altman also discusses the team's upcoming exhibition tour through Canada in late August where they will get to play five games over six days.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oregon surging towards potent offense under Dan Lanning
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong says new Oregon HC Dan Lanning could have a very lethal offense in Eugene for years to come, despite his strong defensive background.
Tri-City Herald
Myles Jackson Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment
View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon recruiting is in full swing fresh off the commitment of linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. Earlier this summer the Ducks also landed SI All-American's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Dante Moore. Now, the staff is already moving on to next year's class,...
247Sports
Dana Altman and Oregon enter new year with a new staff, new roles
The summer for Oregon men's basketball has been a busy one. Head coach Dana Altman saw three members of his coaching staff depart for job promotions elsewhere. Altman hired four new staff members, shuffled his staff, and ow in August Oregon has approved a contract extension for Altman. "We just...
247Sports
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
3 Pac-12 teams (Utah, Oregon and USC) crack the AP preseason poll, which matters more than you think
The Pac-12 placed just three teams in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll on Monday, tying the Big 12 for the smallest contingent among the Power Five leagues and continuing a downward trend for the conference that isn’t as meaningless as it seems. Utah landed in the No. 7...
247Sports
Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices
Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Chad Kessler steps up and saves South Eugene football program on the brink of extinction
By René Ferrán | Photo by Michele Bunch SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the South Eugene Axe of the Class 5A Midwestern League. SOUTH EUGENE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHChad Kessler, first season ...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
hh-today.com
Old Cox Creek RR bridge comes out
At the Union Pacific’s crossing of Cox Creek in Albany, the process of lifting off the old bridge and putting the new one in its place was about halfway through when I stopped there on Sunday afternoon. Bob Hirte, director of Hamilton Construction’s rail division, was on the scene...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
