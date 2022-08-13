ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense

Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning explains why Oregon just had its best fall practice yet

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice and why the Ducks may have just finished its best of fall camp to date. Lanning also discusses takeaways from the team's first fall camp scrimmage and where the Ducks are improving. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Jonathan Smith on Day Eleven of Oregon State's 2022 Fall Camp

The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Myles Jackson Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon recruiting is in full swing fresh off the commitment of linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. Earlier this summer the Ducks also landed SI All-American's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Dante Moore. Now, the staff is already moving on to next year's class,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Dana Altman and Oregon enter new year with a new staff, new roles

The summer for Oregon men's basketball has been a busy one. Head coach Dana Altman saw three members of his coaching staff depart for job promotions elsewhere. Altman hired four new staff members, shuffled his staff, and ow in August Oregon has approved a contract extension for Altman. "We just...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices

Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
TOLEDO, OR
hh-today.com

Old Cox Creek RR bridge comes out

At the Union Pacific’s crossing of Cox Creek in Albany, the process of lifting off the old bridge and putting the new one in its place was about halfway through when I stopped there on Sunday afternoon. Bob Hirte, director of Hamilton Construction’s rail division, was on the scene...
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR

