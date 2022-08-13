ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

DuckTerritory's fall camp day 10 practice report

EUGENE, Ore. — Pads were back on and popping a few days removed from the first scrimmage of fall camp. Oregon coach Dan Lanning highlighted the value of learning from Saturday's event. Extensive write-ups were put together for players and coaches alike with a focus on improving on the small things.
WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense

Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
Dana Altman and Oregon enter new year with a new staff, new roles

The summer for Oregon men's basketball has been a busy one. Head coach Dana Altman saw three members of his coaching staff depart for job promotions elsewhere. Altman hired four new staff members, shuffled his staff, and ow in August Oregon has approved a contract extension for Altman. "We just...
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Oregon Ducks ranked in AP preseason college football poll

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20. The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11. Oregon opens the season against defending national champion […]
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Pet of the Week: Jicama

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jicama is a super friendly, super sweet shorthair Siamese kitty cat looking for a place to call home. Jicama is about one year old and has cream and black fur with big blue eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she loves head scratches, lots of toys to play around with, and relaxing in comfy blankets. They say the best home for Jicama would be one where she could get outside every now and then to explore around and take in some fresh air.
Vendors run low on inventory at Scandinavian Festival

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — After a few years of lowered attendance due to the pandemic, wildfires, and summer heat, the Scandinavian Festival held its largest crowd in nearly three years. With an expectation of around 80,000 people, event organizers were blown away when that bar was met by the third day, as roughly 85,000 people had come through by Saturday night.
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community

CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
