247Sports
DuckTerritory's fall camp day 10 practice report
EUGENE, Ore. — Pads were back on and popping a few days removed from the first scrimmage of fall camp. Oregon coach Dan Lanning highlighted the value of learning from Saturday's event. Extensive write-ups were put together for players and coaches alike with a focus on improving on the small things.
247Sports
WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense
Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
247Sports
Dana Altman and Oregon enter new year with a new staff, new roles
The summer for Oregon men's basketball has been a busy one. Head coach Dana Altman saw three members of his coaching staff depart for job promotions elsewhere. Altman hired four new staff members, shuffled his staff, and ow in August Oregon has approved a contract extension for Altman. "We just...
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
247Sports
WATCH: Dana Altman previews Canada trip, busy offseason with additions of staff and players
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses Oregon's busy offseason with additions of new staff members, changing responsibilities for the assistants, and where the Duck basketball program is headed. Altman also discusses the team's upcoming exhibition tour through Canada in late August where they will get to play five games over six days.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
247Sports
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oregon surging towards potent offense under Dan Lanning
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong says new Oregon HC Dan Lanning could have a very lethal offense in Eugene for years to come, despite his strong defensive background.
Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman to receive 1-year contract extension through 2027-28 season
EUGENE — Oregon is extending the contract of men’s basketball coach Dana Altman for an additional year through the 2027-28 season. The one-year extension of Altman is for $4 million in 2027-28, the same salary he is due to earn the year prior, and is pending approval of the school’s board of trustees during their meeting on Tuesday.
Chad Kessler steps up and saves South Eugene football program on the brink of extinction
By René Ferrán | Photo by Michele Bunch SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the South Eugene Axe of the Class 5A Midwestern League. SOUTH EUGENE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHChad Kessler, first season ...
Oregon Ducks ranked in AP preseason college football poll
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20. The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11. Oregon opens the season against defending national champion […]
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
3 Pac-12 teams (Utah, Oregon and USC) crack the AP preseason poll, which matters more than you think
The Pac-12 placed just three teams in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll on Monday, tying the Big 12 for the smallest contingent among the Power Five leagues and continuing a downward trend for the conference that isn’t as meaningless as it seems. Utah landed in the No. 7...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Jicama
EUGENE, Ore. -- Jicama is a super friendly, super sweet shorthair Siamese kitty cat looking for a place to call home. Jicama is about one year old and has cream and black fur with big blue eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she loves head scratches, lots of toys to play around with, and relaxing in comfy blankets. They say the best home for Jicama would be one where she could get outside every now and then to explore around and take in some fresh air.
KVAL
Vendors run low on inventory at Scandinavian Festival
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — After a few years of lowered attendance due to the pandemic, wildfires, and summer heat, the Scandinavian Festival held its largest crowd in nearly three years. With an expectation of around 80,000 people, event organizers were blown away when that bar was met by the third day, as roughly 85,000 people had come through by Saturday night.
kezi.com
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
