Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
The billionaire famous for his early investment in Facebook wants America to build again—just not housing in his backyard
In 2020, when the pandemic was going strong, billionaire Marc Andreessen turned heads by publishing an essay on his company website titled “It’s Time to Build.”. “I expect this essay to be the target of criticism,” he wrote while expressing a mindset that has come to be called YIMBY, for “yes in my backyard.”
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Why scientists have pumped a potent greenhouse gas into streams on public lands
The biggest and most important ecological study in the United States is facing criticism because its work involves the deliberate release of the most potent known greenhouse gas. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports on why it's been doing this in national parks and forests and why some people say it should stop.
776 Million Dogecoin Moved by Anons, 1/3 Goes to Binance: Details
In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?
An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life
Eight years ago, a meteor believed to be from another solar system arrived on Earth. It entered our atmosphere at over 100,000 miles per hour before exploding into hot fragments and falling into the South Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb and his team were the first to spot what might be the first interstellar object to reach our planet. He is a professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, and now he is hoping to launch an expedition to find those fragments at the bottom of the ocean and figure out where the meteor came from. Professor Loeb joins us now. Welcome.
The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool
Today, NPR begins a celebration of sweat - everything you wanted to know about sweat but were too hot to ask. Our science desk explores sweat science as a public service. NPR's Joe Palca kicks things off. JOE PALCA, BYLINE: When my editor asked me to do this story, I...
Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires, goats and sheep, 290 of them. The city has revived an age-old fire prevention technique and deployed a platoon of grazing animals to feast away at the dry vegetation that can fuel wildfires. So far, they've munched their way across at least 177 acres of public parkland. And more herds are coming soon to cover even more ground. It's MORNING EDITION.
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law
The Inflation Reduction Act is a package that Democrats have been working on for years, covering climate change, drug prices and taxes, among other things. Today President Biden signed it into law. This is the third major legislative package that the Biden administration has gotten over the finish line. He signed the American Rescue Plan into law just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall, which both of the last two presidents had failed to do. To put this record into context, we are joined now by Mike Grunwald. He's author of "The New New Deal." Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Shallow Rhine River has a devastating effect on commercial traffic
A hot, dry summer has made parts of one of Europe's most important waterways, the Rhine River, too shallow for fully laden ships to pass. A hot, dry summer in Europe has made parts of the Rhine River too shallow for many cargo ships. The Rhine is the most important river in Western Europe. It runs through a German industrial region, among other places, and more than 300 million tons of goods are supposed to move on its waters each year. NPR's Rob Schmitz has been walking the banks of the Rhine. Hey there, Rob.
The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot
The January 6 committee hearings painted an elaborate and often damning portrait of former President Donald Trump's role in the insurrection. But race is also playing a central, if sometimes unspoken, role. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has more. SANDHYA DIRKS, BYLINE: There's this striking moment back at the very beginning of...
Peter Thiel is backing a conservative dating site—called The Right Stuff
It’s set to launch next month.
U.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans for safeguarding the U.S. midterm elections. Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are generally staying the course from the 2020 voting season, which was marred by conspiracies and culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
China's EVE To Provide BMW With Tesla-Like Cylindrical Batteries: Reuters
China's EVE Energy Co Ltd is planning to supply cylindrical batteries used in electric vehicles to Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY in Europe, Reuters reported. EVE's contract with BMW will make the former the primary supplier of the battery cells for BMW's new electric vehicle series expected to hit the market in 2025.
Web 3.0 and Centralized Exchanges: How Crypto Exchanges Will Work in the Decentralized Internet Era
To begin with, let's define the concept of what WEB 3.0 is. Ordinal number 3 tells us that there were also 1.0 and 2.0. Web 1.0 (1989-2005), or the static Internet, was the first one and offered access to only a limited amount of information without interacting with users. Web...
Crypto Mixing Service Caught Up in Storm of Controversy
Earlier this year, Roman Semenov, co-founder Tornado Cash, a mixing service for cryptocurrencies, said that it would be “technically impossible” for sanctions to be enforced against decentralized protocols. “All we do is write code and publish it on GitHub,” Semenov told Bloomberg, referring to the internet hosting service....
