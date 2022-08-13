ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
u.today

776 Million Dogecoin Moved by Anons, 1/3 Goes to Binance: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NPR

In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?
NPR

An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life

Eight years ago, a meteor believed to be from another solar system arrived on Earth. It entered our atmosphere at over 100,000 miles per hour before exploding into hot fragments and falling into the South Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb and his team were the first to spot what might be the first interstellar object to reach our planet. He is a professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, and now he is hoping to launch an expedition to find those fragments at the bottom of the ocean and figure out where the meteor came from. Professor Loeb joins us now. Welcome.
NPR

The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool

Today, NPR begins a celebration of sweat - everything you wanted to know about sweat but were too hot to ask. Our science desk explores sweat science as a public service. NPR's Joe Palca kicks things off. JOE PALCA, BYLINE: When my editor asked me to do this story, I...
NPR

Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires, goats and sheep, 290 of them. The city has revived an age-old fire prevention technique and deployed a platoon of grazing animals to feast away at the dry vegetation that can fuel wildfires. So far, they've munched their way across at least 177 acres of public parkland. And more herds are coming soon to cover even more ground. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law

The Inflation Reduction Act is a package that Democrats have been working on for years, covering climate change, drug prices and taxes, among other things. Today President Biden signed it into law. This is the third major legislative package that the Biden administration has gotten over the finish line. He signed the American Rescue Plan into law just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall, which both of the last two presidents had failed to do. To put this record into context, we are joined now by Mike Grunwald. He's author of "The New New Deal." Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR

Shallow Rhine River has a devastating effect on commercial traffic

A hot, dry summer has made parts of one of Europe's most important waterways, the Rhine River, too shallow for fully laden ships to pass. A hot, dry summer in Europe has made parts of the Rhine River too shallow for many cargo ships. The Rhine is the most important river in Western Europe. It runs through a German industrial region, among other places, and more than 300 million tons of goods are supposed to move on its waters each year. NPR's Rob Schmitz has been walking the banks of the Rhine. Hey there, Rob.
NPR

The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot

The January 6 committee hearings painted an elaborate and often damning portrait of former President Donald Trump's role in the insurrection. But race is also playing a central, if sometimes unspoken, role. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has more. SANDHYA DIRKS, BYLINE: There's this striking moment back at the very beginning of...
The Associated Press

U.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans for safeguarding the U.S. midterm elections. Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are generally staying the course from the 2020 voting season, which was marred by conspiracies and culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Benzinga

China's EVE To Provide BMW With Tesla-Like Cylindrical Batteries: Reuters

China's EVE Energy Co Ltd is planning to supply cylindrical batteries used in electric vehicles to Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY in Europe, Reuters reported. EVE's contract with BMW will make the former the primary supplier of the battery cells for BMW's new electric vehicle series expected to hit the market in 2025.
TheStreet

Crypto Mixing Service Caught Up in Storm of Controversy

Earlier this year, Roman Semenov, co-founder Tornado Cash, a mixing service for cryptocurrencies, said that it would be “technically impossible” for sanctions to be enforced against decentralized protocols. “All we do is write code and publish it on GitHub,” Semenov told Bloomberg, referring to the internet hosting service....
