‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage

ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before.

The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re tackling it together.

Streets were quiet on Friday because stores couldn’t open since they’re still without power.

“It was just unreal,” said Colleen Johnson. Her home was damaged from the storm.

The destruction left behind is very real for Johnson after a tree toppled over in her front yard barely missing her home.

“It’s crazy. It’s just crazy,” she said. “I thought it was just going to be regular storm. This was nothing normal.”

Rockford looks anything but normal after hail and heavy winds ripped through. Some shops may be closed, but people are still hard at work.

“There’s no electricity in town, so the businesses that need electricity have just sent their people over,” said Paul Dashiell. He was cleaning up town on Friday with others.

A lot of clean-up is necessary because they’re dealing with destruction many haven’t experienced.

“I was going to take a few pictures, and I didn’t know where to start,” said Debbie Dechenne who also suffered damage. “There’s just so much.”

“You should have been here. I’m telling you. It was just mouthgaping,” Johnson added. “You’re kidding me.”

She knows the damage to her home won’t be fixed overnight, but she’s thankful people are looking out for each other. Neighbors came over to help her remove trees from her front yard.

As the small town picks up the pieces, everyone is just hoping a storm like this won’t strike the area again.

