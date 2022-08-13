ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, WA

‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KIEm_0hFW5eLT00

ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before.

The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re tackling it together.

Streets were quiet on Friday because stores couldn’t open since they’re still without power.

“It was just unreal,” said Colleen Johnson. Her home was damaged from the storm.

The destruction left behind is very real for Johnson after a tree toppled over in her front yard barely missing her home.

“It’s crazy. It’s just crazy,” she said. “I thought it was just going to be regular storm. This was nothing normal.”

Rockford looks anything but normal after hail and heavy winds ripped through. Some shops may be closed, but people are still hard at work.

“There’s no electricity in town, so the businesses that need electricity have just sent their people over,” said Paul Dashiell. He was cleaning up town on Friday with others.

A lot of clean-up is necessary because they’re dealing with destruction many haven’t experienced.

“I was going to take a few pictures, and I didn’t know where to start,” said Debbie Dechenne who also suffered damage. “There’s just so much.”

“You should have been here. I’m telling you. It was just mouthgaping,” Johnson added. “You’re kidding me.”

She knows the damage to her home won’t be fixed overnight, but she’s thankful people are looking out for each other. Neighbors came over to help her remove trees from her front yard.

As the small town picks up the pieces, everyone is just hoping a storm like this won’t strike the area again.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One sustains heat exposure injury in northeast Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash.— One person sustained a heat exposure injury from a house fire in northeast Spokane. Crews from the Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire call near East Nebraska and North Lidgerwood. Crews arriving on the scene saw a single-story home with a significant fire near the back of the home. Crews attacked the fire inside the home to quickly stop the fire from progressing.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Rockford, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
City
Home, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY

Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark

We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Storm#S Storm
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KXLY

A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy