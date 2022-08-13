Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans
An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
Toast Under the Oaks returns for two nights in September
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host Toast Under the Oaks for two nights in September. The events will take place at Johns Island County Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1 and September 15. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s fall weather and local music, […]
abcnews4.com
West Ashley restaurant given seven days to clean oil out of nearby pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Slick and messy- a couple words to describe a West Ashley pond now that oil has seeped into it. Officials say the staff at Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant dumped oil last week that got into a nearby storm drain. Now, they have until the end...
abcnews4.com
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while on Kiawah Island vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 as she and the president wrap up their vacation on Kiawah Island. According to a press release, the first lady had tested negative Monday before developing cold-like symptoms late in the evening. A rapid antigen...
WSAV-TV
Check out Aidan Ray Furniture with FWDG
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina, spans over 48,000 square feet with furniture options to fit every space, including Aidan Ray Furniture!. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe, sat down with The Bridge to talk about this fantastic line of furniture they offer. Aidan Ray is an American made brand with neutral colors and functional designs to match any room in your home! These sofas are also made with performance fabrics so spills and stains are no issue. And if you purchase an Aidan Ray set through FWDG you’ll receive a free set of pillows to finish off your perfect living space!
abcnews4.com
Holy City Heating & Air
Holy City Heating & Air is a family owned-operated company founded in 2015 out of a home on James Island. Now, Holy City HVAC has made the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the U.S.!
abcnews4.com
Summerville Orchestra seeking musicians, hosting open auditions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Orchestra is looking to add new members and given musicians the opportunity to play with some of the area's top, amateur musicians. This season, the orchestra is looking for harp, cello, bass, and French horn players in particular. However, all who wish to...
abcnews4.com
Birthday Bash Food Truck Roundup
Come join the Neighbors Together Birthday Bash at Firefly Distillery!. You’ll find food from Charleston’s hottest food trucks, live music, cornhole and much, much, more as we celebrate 39 years of serving neighbors in the Tri-county area. Since 1983, Neighbors Together has provided food, clothing, medical care, sheltering, career guidance, financial assistance, legal assistance and other vital services to our neighbors.
The Governor’s Cup crowns new state champions in surfing
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina state surfing championships are now in its 40th plus year of competition. Over 250 boys and girls, men and women competed in short and long board along with the overall open division. Former champion, James Island native Chris Costa brought home the men’s title competing against his […]
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
The Post and Courier
At Turbo Cone, Charleston's only soft-serve ice cream shop, it's all about the vanilla
Growing up in Southern Pennsylvania, J.D. Pfile has sweet memories of going to Dairy Queen along with mom-and-pop walk-up soft-serve ice cream stands after a ballgame or on a Friday night. "That's what I grew up doing," he said. "There's a strong nostalgia element to me." When he moved to...
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
Garden & Gun
The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston
When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
abcnews4.com
One of a Find Charleston
Let's go shopping in the brand new *One Of A Find* showroom!. From vintage furniture to great accessories... You'll find something you love!
Eater
Charleston’s Bar 167 Feels Like a Boozy Vacation on the Mediterranean Coast
Mediterranean cocktail bar Bar 167 (5 Fulton Street, Charleston) is set to open on Tuesday, August 16, at 5 p.m., but plenty of onlookers were already trying to get in over the past weekend. Groups of fashionable bachelorettes and tourists wandering off King Street approached the gate at the side entrance asking if they could grab a drink. They were most likely drawn to the large sign reading “Bar 167,” with the numbers 167 pulling in fans familiar with the nearby seafood restaurant 167 Raw and 167 Sushi Bar (the number comes from the address of the original 167 Raw in Nantucket).
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Summerville Officer of the Year goes above and beyond to serve town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we are taking you to Summerville to meet Officer Jasmine Deese. She goes above and beyond to hep her community, but you won’t hear her bragging about it. For her, it's all about making Flowertown the best place to live. “I just woke...
charlestondaily.net
Local Lowcountry Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company is selflessly giving back to the community in a quiet but profound way
They are convenient, offer diverse selections, complement every festival and event, and are a vital part of our Lowcountry culture. Sometimes, without us knowing, they are doing a little bit more to give back to the community and show us how much they care. Local Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company,...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant site of ex-dive bar Richard's set to become gas station, retail development
MOUNT PLEASANT — The site of a former longtime landmark dive bar in the state's fourth-largest city is slated to become a convenience store, gas station and retail development. Plans submitted to the town show a 6,188-square-foot Spinx gas station and convenience store along with a car wash on...
