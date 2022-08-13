Mediterranean cocktail bar Bar 167 (5 Fulton Street, Charleston) is set to open on Tuesday, August 16, at 5 p.m., but plenty of onlookers were already trying to get in over the past weekend. Groups of fashionable bachelorettes and tourists wandering off King Street approached the gate at the side entrance asking if they could grab a drink. They were most likely drawn to the large sign reading “Bar 167,” with the numbers 167 pulling in fans familiar with the nearby seafood restaurant 167 Raw and 167 Sushi Bar (the number comes from the address of the original 167 Raw in Nantucket).

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO