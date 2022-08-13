ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

The Post and Courier

South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans

An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Check out Aidan Ray Furniture with FWDG

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina, spans over 48,000 square feet with furniture options to fit every space, including Aidan Ray Furniture!. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe, sat down with The Bridge to talk about this fantastic line of furniture they offer. Aidan Ray is an American made brand with neutral colors and functional designs to match any room in your home! These sofas are also made with performance fabrics so spills and stains are no issue. And if you purchase an Aidan Ray set through FWDG you’ll receive a free set of pillows to finish off your perfect living space!
BEAUFORT, SC
abcnews4.com

Holy City Heating & Air

Holy City Heating & Air is a family owned-operated company founded in 2015 out of a home on James Island. Now, Holy City HVAC has made the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville Orchestra seeking musicians, hosting open auditions

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Orchestra is looking to add new members and given musicians the opportunity to play with some of the area's top, amateur musicians. This season, the orchestra is looking for harp, cello, bass, and French horn players in particular. However, all who wish to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Birthday Bash Food Truck Roundup

Come join the Neighbors Together Birthday Bash at Firefly Distillery!. You’ll find food from Charleston’s hottest food trucks, live music, cornhole and much, much, more as we celebrate 39 years of serving neighbors in the Tri-county area. Since 1983, Neighbors Together has provided food, clothing, medical care, sheltering, career guidance, financial assistance, legal assistance and other vital services to our neighbors.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Governor’s Cup crowns new state champions in surfing

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina state surfing championships are now in its 40th plus year of competition. Over 250 boys and girls, men and women competed in short and long board along with the overall open division. Former champion, James Island native Chris Costa brought home the men’s title competing against his […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
Garden & Gun

The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston

When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

One of a Find Charleston

Let's go shopping in the brand new *One Of A Find* showroom!. From vintage furniture to great accessories... You'll find something you love!
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Charleston’s Bar 167 Feels Like a Boozy Vacation on the Mediterranean Coast

Mediterranean cocktail bar Bar 167 (5 Fulton Street, Charleston) is set to open on Tuesday, August 16, at 5 p.m., but plenty of onlookers were already trying to get in over the past weekend. Groups of fashionable bachelorettes and tourists wandering off King Street approached the gate at the side entrance asking if they could grab a drink. They were most likely drawn to the large sign reading “Bar 167,” with the numbers 167 pulling in fans familiar with the nearby seafood restaurant 167 Raw and 167 Sushi Bar (the number comes from the address of the original 167 Raw in Nantucket).
CHARLESTON, SC

