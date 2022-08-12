ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie standout Romeo Doubs scores Packers' first touchdown of preseason

By Zach Kruse
You guessed it: The first touchdown of the preseason for the Green Bay Packers was scored by rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, a training camp standout who keeps making big plays.

On Green Bay’s second offensive possession on Friday night in San Francisco, Doubs beat single coverage from the slot and caught Jordan Love’s rainbow throw on fourth down to score a 34-yard touchdown that gave the Packers a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Doubs beat cornerback Tavaris Moore with an outside release and pure speed, and Love – against a blitz – threw an accurate ball for Doubs to run under for the touchdown.

It was another “wow” play for the rookie. He’s making a strong push for legitimate playing time to open his first NFL season.

Here’s the scoring play from Love to Doubs:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) scores past San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore (33) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

