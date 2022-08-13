ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
Fun 104.3

Minnesota in the Top 10 Best Places to Live

As if we needed more proof that Minnesota is a great state, Wallethub just released their list of the 2022 best states to live in the US and Minnesota did pretty well if I do say so myself. Out of all 50 states Minnesota ended up ranking in the top 10!
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Fun 104.3

See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home

Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
WISCONSIN STATE
Fun 104.3

Motorcyclist, Passenger Strike Median in Winona County

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and his passenger were brought to a hospital after crashing into a median in Winona County Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 64-year-old Keith Hurst of New Paris, MN was traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Lewiston exit when he attempted a lane change and collided with the median shortly after 9 a.m. Hurst and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Hurst also of New Paris, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Traffic
Fun 104.3

Cleaning Product Found in Popular Drink Reason for Recall in Minnesota

One of the strangest recalls I've seen yet was just released by The Kraft Heinz Company. About 5,760 cases of their popular drink, Capri Sun, have been voluntarily recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a cleaning solution in the juice. Yes, if you don't pull this out of your kitchen pantry now, your child could end up drinking cleaning solution. Gross!
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

If You Left Minnesota, What Would You Miss Most?

What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
Fun 104.3

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Driving#Jeep
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Woman’s SpaghettiO Pie Goes Viral Online

Have you ever heard of, or tasted, SpaghettiOs Pie? Neither have I, but I do love SpaghettiOs (especially cold, right out of the can). And yes, I'm an eight-year-old in an adult body. As we're discussing this morning, Minnesotans are famous for eating all kinds of unique foods. From a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Hosting Open House on Phase 2 of North Broadway Project

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An open house-style meeting is planned later today concerning the second phase of the North Broadway reconstruction project. A news release says the city is in the process of analyzing and designing improvements for the next phase, which will involve the section of the former Highway 63 from the Silver Lake Bridge north to Elgin Hills Drive. The estimated $12 million project will include "enhancement that promote safe multi-modal transportation improvements and connections to the pedestrian/biking facilities along the Zumbro River, Cascade Creek, and Silver Lake. Some of the expected features include center medians, landscaped boulevards, one-way cycle tracks, and sidewalks or paths.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Fun 104.3

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Rochester Police Arrest Armed Felon Following Traffic Stop (Update)

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers brought an armed felon into custody following a traffic stop over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle with a male driver and male passenger run a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and 6th St. Northwest shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. The officer stopped the vehicle and reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash

Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Admits to Terrorism Charge

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man today entered a guilty plea in federal court to a terrorism charge. 30-year-old Muhammed Masood, who was a Pakistani doctor and had worked as a Research Coordinator for the Mayo Clinic prior to his arrest two years ago, admitted to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. His sentencing date has not been set.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Fun 104.3

One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Love Beer? Rochester On Tap is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Save the date! Southeast Minnesota's biggest craft beer event, Rochester On Tap, is back on October 15th in Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Civic Center. And if you love beer, you are going to absolutely LOVE this event. If you like saving money too, look below because a special deal for Rochester On Tap is happening that will save you tons of cash!
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy