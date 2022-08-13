Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An open house-style meeting is planned later today concerning the second phase of the North Broadway reconstruction project. A news release says the city is in the process of analyzing and designing improvements for the next phase, which will involve the section of the former Highway 63 from the Silver Lake Bridge north to Elgin Hills Drive. The estimated $12 million project will include "enhancement that promote safe multi-modal transportation improvements and connections to the pedestrian/biking facilities along the Zumbro River, Cascade Creek, and Silver Lake. Some of the expected features include center medians, landscaped boulevards, one-way cycle tracks, and sidewalks or paths.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO