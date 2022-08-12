Packers sitting 33 total players for preseason opener vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers won’t have 33 of the 90 total players on the roster suited up for Friday night’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Matt LaFleur is sitting 27 players, whether due to importance, veteran status or injury situation, and six others will miss the contest while still on the physically unable to perform list.

The Packers will have 57 active players on Friday night. Jordan Love will start at quarterback.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT from Levi’s Stadium.

Here’s the full list of players that won’t be playing for the Packers:

OUT

WR Sammy Watkins

QB Aaron Rodgers

WR Allen Lazard

WR Randall Cobb

CB Eric Stokes

CB Jaire Alexander

S Darnell Savage (injury)

RB AJ Dillon

CB Rasul Douglas

S Adrian Amos

RB Aaron Jones

CB Donte Vaughn (injury)

S Innis Gaines

TE Dominique Dafney (injury)

OLB Rashan Gary

OLB La’Darius Hamilton

LB De’Vondre Campbell

OT Rasheed Walker

C Cole Schneider

WR Malik Taylor

TE Marcedes Lewis

DL Jarran Reed

OLB Preston Smith

DL Dean Lowry

DL Devonte Wyatt

DL Kenny Clark

PUP

K Mason Crosby

WR Christian Watson

RB Kylin Hill

LT David Bakhtiari

OL Elgton Jenkins

TE Robert Tonyan