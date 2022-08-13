ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymixfm.com

2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Two people were critically injured and flown to Indianapolis following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of S Houseman Street. Both the driver and front seat passenger...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Police across Indiana raise awareness about stop arm violations

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Right outside the North Knox Junior-Senior High School, Knox County Sheriff’s Officer Major James Wehrman patrolled outside the entrance to the school parking lot. Just up the road was another officer. The additional patrols are all apart of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign, or...
BICKNELL, IN
mymixfm.com

Terre Haute Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society will host a pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the shelter at Deming Park. Saturday, Sept. 17, Thompson’s Honda will present Bark in the Park with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Evansville man sentenced after using company money for car, Apple products

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after he used his accounting position to embezzle more than $87,000 from his employer. Court documents in the case against Patrick Garrett say the man devised and executed a direct bill and fake invoice scheme from April 9, 2021, through July 16, 2021, to steal from his employer.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Vincennes, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Vincennes, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Vincennes, IN
mymixfm.com

Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Neighborhood continues to clean up after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin knows what it’s like to go through a tragedy. In 2005, Martin lost her son to a devastating tornado that cut through a swath of the Tri-State, killing 25 people. Now, almost 17 years later, the community that elected her to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
mymixfm.com

Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue. According Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson, the preliminary cause of death for Charles and Martina Hite is blunt force trauma to the chest and the preliminary cause of death for Jessica Teague is listed as compression asphyxia, a mechanical asphyxia that prevents breathing due to external pressure on the body. A toxicology report is still pending.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Ovarian Cancer
mymixfm.com

New details revealed in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has released new details in an ongoing murder investigation after a dead body was found wrapped in twine. Michael L. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday for murder. The victim in the case, Patrick White, had been missing since July. During an interrogation, Michael claims he wasn’t responsible for White’s death.
EVANSVILLE, IN
mymixfm.com

ISU Freshmen helping feed local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — New students at a local university are continuing a tradition of giving back to the community. Indiana State University celebrated Donaghy Day, a day of service for incoming first-year students. Named after Fred Donaghy, graduate of the Normal School (1912) and a professor of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

THHS gives out over 2,000 lbs of pet food in July

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In light of inflation and the price of many items in our everyday lives going up, the Terre Haute Humane Society said it has seen an increase in people coming to their Pet Pantry. The Pet Pantry allows community members to pick up free...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Local businesses host community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
mymixfm.com

“See You in Terre Haute” plan provides mid-year update

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– City and county officials met at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum on Monday to receive a mid-year update on the “See You in Terre Haute” community plan. Josh Alsip, the director of community engagement for the city’s chamber of commerce, touted hundreds...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

First Baptist Church opens up Family Life Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It took multiple tries with the oversized scissors to cut the ribbon for the new Family Life center at the First Baptist Church in Terre Haute. Senior Pastor, John Campbell, said it was a good metaphor for the roadblocks they’ve encountered in the project, one...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Boil Order issued for Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. The CDC’s guidance for how to properly boil water during...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
mymixfm.com

New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Lemonade stand helps raise money for Ryves preschool program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Lucy Chew told her daughter, Early Handlin, a student at Ryves Youth Center, that the school needed to raise $10,000 for maintenance needs, Handlin wanted to help. “I told my daughter about it and she wanted to help, and her little friends wanted to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local philanthropy has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program members will...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

New library is seeking feedback from the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As a new library in the historic 12 Points Neighborhood is beginning to take shape, officials have one question for the community, what would you like to experience?. For more information on the library, click on the story below. The Vigo County Public Library...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

COVID-19 rules loosened as virus fatigue rises

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The CDC released new guidelines loosening its COVID-19 restrictions. People exposed to the virus no longer have to isolate. However, the CDC still recommends that you stay home and isolate for five days if you test positive for the virus. The release of these...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy