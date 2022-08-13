Read full article on original website
Kansas man accused of using SUV as a weapon outside club
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a man for an alleged violent attack using his SUV. Just before 11p.m. August 11, deputies responded to Club Rodeo, 3426 E MacArthur Road in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Investigators learned a man in a GMC Acadia struck several vehicle, two...
Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
KAKE TV
Wellington woman charged with murder in boyfriend's stabbing death
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old Kansas woman has been charged with murder four years after the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Ashley Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kyle Hill in September 2018. She was arrested after the incident but was released because the prosecutor at the time, Kerwin Spencer, said he believed Pearson acted in self-defense.
kfdi.com
One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
KAKE TV
1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
Wichita: two murders in two days
Rogers Co. helps Kansas man get back on his feet after arrest
A Kansas man is working towards bettering his life with the help of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church in Claremore.
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
kfdi.com
Wichita police arrest two after fatal shooting in Old Town
Police have two men in custody after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Wichita’s Old Town district. Officers heard shots around 1:30 a.m. north of the 100 block of North Mosley, and then more shots were heard in the 100 block of North Washington. They ran to the scene on Washington and found 22-year-old Deandre Greenley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kfdi.com
Wichita Water Customers Urged to get their Backflow Tested
The City of Wichita wants to ensure that all water being used for irrigation systems does not mix with contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers that could “flow back” into the City’s water distribution system. Every Wichita water customer who has an irrigation system connected to the...
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
‘Marrying Judge’ who handled early BTK murders, Holiday Inn sniper as DA dies at 100
Keith Sanborn’s career on the bench and with the county prosecutor’s office saw some of Wichita’s most-notorious crimes and criminals.
Statewide amendment recount in jeopardy as fundraisers scramble, KS election offices wait
An online fundraiser for the Value Them Both recount is far short of the nearly $230,000 needed for a statewide recount.
KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a public hearing on Sept. 8 to address groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination was discovered during investigations related to the 21st Street Corridor Redevelopment Project. It was discovered in the area of 29th Street N and Grove and eventually […]
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
