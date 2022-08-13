ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets lose INFs Jeff McNeil, Eduardo Escobar to injuries

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar left Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with injuries.

The Mets said McNeil had a right thumb laceration and Escobar suffered tightness in his left side that will require an MRI.

McNeil tried to duck under the tag of Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins on a grounder in the second inning, and his head collided with the first baseman’s knee.

Escobar was pulled for pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme in the second. In the top half, Escobar had two balls carom off his glove at third for infield hits.

Mark Canha moved from left field to third base for his first appearance there since 2016 with Oakland and fourth overall.

McNeill is hitting .306 with seven homers and 46 RBIs. He had a 13-game hitting streak that ended Friday.

Escobar is hitting .220 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

