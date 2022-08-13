ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree

(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan's mosquito population plummets during hot, dry summer

Mosquito populations are down in Michigan this summer. Michigan State University microbiology and entomology professor Ned Walker said they are only 10% of what they were last year. He said that is probably due to this summer's hot, dry weather. Walker's team monitors disease-carrying species. He said the lack of...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer proposes suspending sales tax on school supplies

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies as part of her MI Back to School Plan aimed at lowering costs for families. She says her plan would save Michigan families money right now, help educators save on classroom expenses, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula’s Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn’t Get the Joke

If you've ever driven across Michigan's Upper Peninsula on M-28 you likely remember the Sceney Stretch, the notoriously long and straight section of road between M-77 at Sceney and M-94 at Shingleton. Running 25 miles through swampland and a wildlife refuge there are very few cross streets and hardly a curve. The road is considered the longest straight stretch of road east of the Mississippi River.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan wildland firefighter killed by falling tree while battling Oregon forest fire

A wildland firefighter from Michigan was killed by a falling tree while battling a forest fire in Oregon with his hotshot crew last week, the U.S. Forest Service announced. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, died while battling the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, Ore., when a tree fell on him, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, causing fatal injuries, officials said. He was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots from Colorado, which had been assigned to the fire.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE

