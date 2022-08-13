Read full article on original website
Alert Issued For Montgomery County Teen Reported Missing For Nearly A Week
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Gaithersburg teen who has been missing for several days, authorities say. Zion Allen, 14, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 14 around 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of Polk Square Court. Allen has dark brown hair that he wears in locs...
Germantown Man Killed in Rockville Crash
ROCKVILLE, MD – A Germantown man was killed in a fatal crash Sunday on the...
Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing For Days In Harford County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a teenage girl who has been missing for several days in Maryland. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to track down 16-year-old Haylee Addair, who has been missing since approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Kingsville.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary ; Surveillance Photos Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Ave. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Assault at Takoma Park Sunoco
On August 13, at approximately 1:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Sunoco gas station) for an assault that had just occurred. Units arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by an unknown male subject. The victim stated that while exiting the Metro bus in the area of Larch Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue, he was approached by an unknown male subject last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with colorful shoes. An altercation occurred and the subject hit the victim over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas with negative results. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
Man Killed In Josiah Henson Parkway Fatal Crash ID'd By Police In Montgomery County
Police in Maryland have positively identified the 62-year-old man killed in a fatal two-car crash in Rockville. Germantown resident Noel Henry Powell was driving his Ford Fusion shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Josiah Henson Pkwy and the ramp from northbound Route 355 when he struck a white Audi A4.
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted at Rockville bar
Rockville City police were called to a bar at Rockville Town Square early yesterday morning after an assault was reported there. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 1:30 AM.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Fatal Collision on Randolph Rd; Victim’s Name Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on August 5, 2022, in the area of Randolph Road and Hawkesbury Lane. At approximately 4:35 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Josiah Henson Parkway Fatal Collision; Victim’s Name Released
Per MCPD: A 62-year-old Germantown man has died following a fatal collision in Rockville. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Josiah Henson Pkwy and the ramp from northbound Route 355 for the report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.
Baltimore Killer Surrenders Himself, Charged With First-Degree Murder
An accused killer is in custody after surrendering himself to Baltimore police, authorities say. Daquan Gilliard, 24, surrendered himself to investigators on Monday, Aug. 15 in connection to the murder of Travon Johnson, 27, according to Baltimore police. Johnson was shot multiple times in the 2400 block of Kermit Court...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
bethesdamagazine.com
Woman dies 10 days after two-vehicle collision in Wheaton
Montgomery County police have identified a woman who died Monday – 10 days after being hospitalized after her car collided with another vehicle in Wheaton. Around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Gity Karamouz, 68, of Silver Spring was driving a green 2007 Nissan Altima and trying to turn left from eastbound Randolph Road into a parking lot near the intersection with Hawkesbury Lane, police said in a press release Tuesday. A red 2017 Honda Civic was traveling west on Randolph Road when the two vehicles crashed in the westbound lanes, police said.
Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County
A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say. Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Charged with Auto Theft After Purchasing Two Vehicles with Fraudulent Checks
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have charged and arrested 22-year-old Phillip Young of Randallstown, Maryland, for purchasing fraudulently two vehicles on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from the Jim Coleman Nissan of Silver Spring dealership in the 3200 block of Automobile Blvd. On...
Bay Net
Three Arrested After Police Discover Cocaine During Anne Arundel Traffic Stop
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Aris T. Allen Boulevard and Solomons Island Road in Annapolis. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A...
Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
