Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary ; Surveillance Photos Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Ave. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police Investigate Assault at Takoma Park Sunoco

On August 13, at approximately 1:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Sunoco gas station) for an assault that had just occurred. Units arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by an unknown male subject. The victim stated that while exiting the Metro bus in the area of Larch Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue, he was approached by an unknown male subject last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with colorful shoes. An altercation occurred and the subject hit the victim over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas with negative results. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim assaulted at Rockville bar

Rockville City police were called to a bar at Rockville Town Square early yesterday morning after an assault was reported there. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 1:30 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Woman dies 10 days after two-vehicle collision in Wheaton

Montgomery County police have identified a woman who died Monday – 10 days after being hospitalized after her car collided with another vehicle in Wheaton. Around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Gity Karamouz, 68, of Silver Spring was driving a green 2007 Nissan Altima and trying to turn left from eastbound Randolph Road into a parking lot near the intersection with Hawkesbury Lane, police said in a press release Tuesday. A red 2017 Honda Civic was traveling west on Randolph Road when the two vehicles crashed in the westbound lanes, police said.
WHEATON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

