On August 13, at approximately 1:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Sunoco gas station) for an assault that had just occurred. Units arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by an unknown male subject. The victim stated that while exiting the Metro bus in the area of Larch Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue, he was approached by an unknown male subject last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with colorful shoes. An altercation occurred and the subject hit the victim over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas with negative results. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO