YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The York County Area Agency on Aging issued a fraud alert warning seniors about scammers offering “Free Medicare Genetic Testing”. According to the alert, scammers are offering people with Medicare free cheek swabs for genetic testing. What the scammers are really after is your Medicare information. They can use your stolen number to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare. Not only can this scam cost you money, it could interfere with your medical care.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO