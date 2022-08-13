ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. election officials looking for more poll workers

YORK, Pa. — Today, York County is celebrating its poll workers as part of Help America Vote Day. With the 2022 Midterms just 84 days away, the county board of elections is hoping to bolster its roster of volunteers. “Depending on the size of the poll, we need between...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York woman sentenced for her role in fraud scheme

YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York has been sentenced for her role in a Nigerian-based fraud scheme. Seredych has been sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court...
YORK, PA
WTAJ

Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post

A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DUI check points, patrols coming to Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers will be hitting area roadways over the next few days and weeks to help deter and prevent drunk or drugged driving. The task force will be making themselves known through check points, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness in an effort to make roadways safer. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Free’ Medicare genetic testing scam could cost victims thousands

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The York County Area Agency on Aging issued a fraud alert warning seniors about scammers offering “Free Medicare Genetic Testing”. According to the alert, scammers are offering people with Medicare free cheek swabs for genetic testing. What the scammers are really after is your Medicare information. They can use your stolen number to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare. Not only can this scam cost you money, it could interfere with your medical care.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for stolen Ford SUV out of Blair County

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m. The SUV is white […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with trespassing onto laundromat five times

Franklin County — On August 13, Chambersburg Police Department were called to the 200 block of Ceder Street at a laundromat for an individual who had a history of trespassing onto the property. 29-year-old Sterling Schley was found and arrested on the property at 3:47AM. Police say that Schley,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
