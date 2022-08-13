Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Mayor's Youth Engagement Council seeking next applicants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - What characteristics make up the perfect candidate for the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council?. Fort Wayne Community Liaison Karen L. Richards knows exactly what she’s looking for in a future applicant. "They’re very active within their schools. They’re very active in the community. They...
BACK TO SCHOOL: the teacher shortage on the local level
As part of our 15 Days of Back to School coverage, WANE 15 checked in with the four big districts in our area - Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County
WANE-TV
Islamic Center gives free school supplies to elementary, middle school students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation drive to benefit elementary and middle school students has been organized Sunday at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne. A giveaway with school supplies and backpacks will be set up at the Islamic Center as a drive-up and pick-up for students and their parents starting at 3 p.m.
WANE-TV
FW councilman pushes for more “equitable” board appointing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a pair of resolutions councilman Russ Jehl sponsored were discussed. To put more power in the hands of the city council by allowing them to appoint more members to government boards. The first resolution aims to take elections from...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
East Allen Career Center adds education program
The East Allen Career Center now provides an education program.
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Indiana circus
A man is accused of exposing himself during the Heritage Days Festival while yelling "bald eagle."
wfft.com
Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
westbendnews.net
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
WOWO News
Two mothers accused of neglect after overdose
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two mothers are accused of overdosing in their car while their children were inside. Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out next to their car at the Napa Auto Parts at South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue back in May according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.
WOWO News
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington County Humane Society caring for 3 malnourished dogs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Humane Society needs your help trying to find who’s responsible for three emaciated dogs, who were brought to the shelter. Each of them have been taken in separately over the last few weeks. If you walk into the...
WANE-TV
Court docs: DNA ties man to rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
Inside Indiana Business
$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
Plea deal for man accused of neglect case in dead toddler
Trevon Bishop, 25, pleaded guilty to neglecting his 1-year-old son on Oct. 22, 2020, the day the toddler died. His plea deal secured last week indicates he has accepted a 5-year sentence, with one year suspended that will be served on probation.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations...
Your News Local
Parkview Health physician offers information about obesity and weight loss
WABASH, IN- The following information is from Parkview Wabash Health Clinic: The battle to lose weight can seem endless, and although there are plenty of diet and exercise fads out there, they won’t set you up for long-term success if you’re looking to lose much weight and keep it off.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
