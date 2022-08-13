ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Kids Who Care: Mayor's Youth Engagement Council seeking next applicants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - What characteristics make up the perfect candidate for the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council?. Fort Wayne Community Liaison Karen L. Richards knows exactly what she’s looking for in a future applicant. "They’re very active within their schools. They’re very active in the community. They...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FW councilman pushes for more “equitable” board appointing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a pair of resolutions councilman Russ Jehl sponsored were discussed. To put more power in the hands of the city council by allowing them to appoint more members to government boards. The first resolution aims to take elections from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
GRABILL, IN
wfft.com

Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township

Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Two mothers accused of neglect after overdose

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two mothers are accused of overdosing in their car while their children were inside. Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out next to their car at the Napa Auto Parts at South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue back in May according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Court docs: DNA ties man to rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

EverHeart Hospice patient wins show

FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations...
FORT WAYNE, IN

