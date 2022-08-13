ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
CBS News

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
POTUS
Donald Trump
Margaret Brennan
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
CBS News

The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems

The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
POTUS
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
CBS News

8/16: CBS News Mornings

Justice Department wants to keep Trump FBI search warrant affidavit sealed; Summer cooldown brings below-average temperatures.
POTUS
CBS News

Impact of January 6 on GOP primaries in Wyoming and Alaska

The GOP primaries in Wyoming and Alaska offer a glimpse into how Republican voters feel about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News' Nikole Killion for a special edition of "Red and Blue."
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

