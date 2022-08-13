Read full article on original website
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed
Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump allies on House Judiciary Committee ask Biden officials to save records related to Trump search warrant
Trump allies on the House Judiciary Committee are now asking the Biden administration to do what it appears former President Donald Trump failed to do: save and hand over sensitive records to another part of government. House Republicans have sent letters to top officials in the Biden administration demanding they...
Schiff says he's seen "no evidence" that Trump declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago
Washington — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that he has not seen evidence that former President Donald Trump declassified documents that were found by the FBI during a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, last week. "We should determine, you know,...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
FBI rescues more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 children, in "Operation Cross Country"
Law enforcement across the country rescued more than 200 sex trafficking victims, including 84 children, in a nationwide sweep dubbed "Operation Cross Country," the FBI announced Monday. The youngest victim was 11 years old. Authorities located 84 victims of child sex trafficking, as well as 37 children that were actively...
The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems
The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
Trump lashes out on social media after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump has taken to social media to criticize the FBI search on his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Widening scope of investigation into efforts to overturn 2020 election
The Washington Post is reporting new information about efforts by allies of former President Donald Trump to obtain sensitive voter data in the 2020 election. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott McFarlane discusses the latest with Washington Post investigative reporter Aaron C. Davis.
Could Russia's Vladimir Putin face a Nuremberg-style tribunal over the Ukraine war?
London — As prosecutors gather evidence of thousands of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, a number of prominent figures have joined the Ukrainian government to call for a new Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold Russia's leaders to account for one specific crime they say is falling through the cracks: the crime of aggression.
Eye Opener: Rep. Liz Cheney takes on Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming primary
Liz Cheney is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as voters in Wyoming take to the polls. Also, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a target of a Georgia grand jury criminal probe. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Examining the impact of Trump, Jan. 6 investigation on the midterms
Political analysts Leslie Sanchez and Joel Payne examine the impact of former President Donald Trump, and the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on the upcoming midterm elections.
8/16: CBS News Mornings
Justice Department wants to keep Trump FBI search warrant affidavit sealed; Summer cooldown brings below-average temperatures.
CBS Evening News, August 15, 2022
Justice Department opposes unsealing Trump FBI search warrant affidavit; Wynton Bernard's long journey to Major League Baseball.
Impact of January 6 on GOP primaries in Wyoming and Alaska
The GOP primaries in Wyoming and Alaska offer a glimpse into how Republican voters feel about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News' Nikole Killion for a special edition of "Red and Blue."
Riley Williams, Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, denied trial venue change
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge denied a request from Riley Williams to have her trial moved from Washington, D.C. The Pennsylvania woman is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and later getting rid of it. Williams argued for a venue change in order to be tried by an impartial jury.
