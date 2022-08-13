ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown

An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Second crash reported on Ohio Turnpike ramp in North Lima

A rescue squad was dispatched to the second crash Monday morning on the Ohio Turnpike in North Lima. A semi-tractor trailer overturned on the eastbound exit just before the toll gate at the Market Street Interchange shortly before 10 a.m. The condition of the driver, who has been taken to...
NORTH LIMA, OH
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles to repave East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road

Drivers will have some road work to maneuver around in Niles beginning this week. East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road are set to be repaved as part of a citywide street resurfacing program. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, both streets will be closed to thru traffic. They will remain open...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 17th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1981 | Copperweld Steel Co. in Warren held an open house 41 years ago, halfway through its “Decade of Progress” initiative, which allocated $64 million to improvements over 10 years. Here Joe Santucci, superintendent of the company’s cold-draw department, and grinder operators Larry Eaton and James Patterson check out a new twin-grip grinder for steel bars.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

