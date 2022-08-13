Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown
An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
WFMJ.com
Multiple OVI checkpoints to be conducted in Mahoning County weekend of August 19-21
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning to conduct multiple OVI checkpoints throughout the weekend of August 19 through 21. Details on the exact location and time of these checkpoints will be released later in the week. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols throughout Mahoning...
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
County engineer shares insights on water main breaks
There have been a number of water main breaks in the Valley this summer. Monday morning alone saw breaks in Hubbard and Boardman. First News is looking into the possible causes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two-car crash disturbs traffic in Hubbard
A car and pick-up truck collided in front of the Dunkin' Donuts on State Route 62.
WFMJ.com
Second crash reported on Ohio Turnpike ramp in North Lima
A rescue squad was dispatched to the second crash Monday morning on the Ohio Turnpike in North Lima. A semi-tractor trailer overturned on the eastbound exit just before the toll gate at the Market Street Interchange shortly before 10 a.m. The condition of the driver, who has been taken to...
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police manning OVI checkpoint arrest man on gun charge
Police manning a drunk driving checkpoint on the South Side late Friday arrested a man on a gun charge.
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WFMJ.com
Niles to repave East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road
Drivers will have some road work to maneuver around in Niles beginning this week. East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road are set to be repaved as part of a citywide street resurfacing program. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, both streets will be closed to thru traffic. They will remain open...
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
Youth football coach among 4 indicted by feds on firearms charge
An East Side man who said he is a coach for a youth football team is one of four men whose indictments were unsealed Monday in federal court on gun charges.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 17th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1981 | Copperweld Steel Co. in Warren held an open house 41 years ago, halfway through its “Decade of Progress” initiative, which allocated $64 million to improvements over 10 years. Here Joe Santucci, superintendent of the company’s cold-draw department, and grinder operators Larry Eaton and James Patterson check out a new twin-grip grinder for steel bars.
CBS News
Police searching for missing, endangered 51-year-old Walter Gramsky from Mercer County
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 51-year-old man from Mercer County believed to be in danger. State police said Walter Gramsky was last seen by the Walgreens on East State Street in Sharon Tuesday morning. He's described as 5-foot-10, weighing 213 pounds with gray...
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.
Man charged with robbery, accused of grabbing cash that fell from ripped bag
Harry Stevenson, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
VIDEO: 19-car train derailment in Stark County
The North Lawrence Fire Department is at the scene of a train derailment after a vehicle collided with it, down in Stark County.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
Comments / 0