Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel
There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Minnesota Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Thomas Launderville was traveling south on Hwy. 280 in St. Paul when he lost control of his motorcycle while he attempted to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94. The crash report says he laid the motorcycle down as he was navigating a curve and it came to rest in the grass median shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed, Been There?
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Amazing New Yoga Class in Southeast Minnesota is Near a Bear!
If you've never done yoga near a bear or a wolf, have you ever really done yoga in Minnesota? The correct answer is "no". But the good news is that you still have a chance to be a true Minnesota yogi because there is a class where you can do just that about 20 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat
Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
Amazing: Historic Rochester Restaurant Space for Under $2.5 Mil
Own a piece of Rochester, Minnesota's history, the Historic Train Depot of Rochester, since the early 2000s, a restaurant. Keep it a restaurant, or turn it into something else, it can be yours for $2,499,900. Rochester's Historic Railroad Depot. 1890. "Chicago & North Western train depot, Rochester, Minnesota." Olmsted County...
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Rochester employee halts scam halfway through
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester employee halted a police impersonation phone scam halfway through after her mother called real law enforcement. At about 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Once Upon a Child employees reported a scam to Rochester police. An 18-year-old employee had received a call from a scammer...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Rochester Startup Wins Listing in Government Purchasing Catalogue
Rochester, MN (KROC-am News) - A Rochester-based company that was co-founded by a Mayo Medical student has been given a big boost by the Veterans Administration. A news release says Nanodropper has acquired a listing in the VA's GSAAdvantage purchasing catalog, which is described as the federal government's "central online shopping superstore." The addition of the Nanodropper to the huge catalog was made possible by the Rochester firm's federal distribution partner, Lovell Government Services. The announcement about the catalog listing notes that GSAAdvantage is integrated with VA hospitals throughout the United States, which will enable 1200 additional eye doctors to distribute the company's product to potentially 2 million more patients.
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
