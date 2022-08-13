No. 4 Mission Viejo brings back 17 starters including standout receiver Mikey Matthews

Matthews hauled in 66 catches for 843 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Mission Viejo Diablos of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 4 team in our countdown.

HEAD COACH

Chad Johnson

5th season as head coach at Mission Viejo

30-10 record

Before Mission: offensive coordinator at Trabuco Hills and St. John Bosco

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 9-2

League record: 3-0 (1st place in South Coast League)

Lost in first round of Division 1 Southern Section playoffs 62-16 to Corona Centennial

(All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

Aug. 12 @ Mililani (Hawaii) - 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Servite

Sep. 2 vs. Long Beach Poly

Sep. 9 @ Sierra Canyon

Sep. 16 vs. Alemany

Sep. 23 @ Leuzinger

Oct. 7 vs. Helix

Oct. 14 @ San Clemente

Oct. 21 vs. Tesoro

Oct. 28 vs. Capo Valley

RETURNING STARTERS

8 on offense

9 on defense

DEPARTED PLAYERS

Jake Higgins - CB - Graduated (San Diego)

Ruben Lopez - S - Graduated

Kenny Manassero - RB - Graduated

Ryan Ewing - K/P - Graduated

Finley Weinheimer - DL - Graduated

Deandre Brunings - LB - Graduated

Daniel Dominguez - LB - Graduated

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Kadin Semonza - Sr. - 6-1, 190

Ball State commit

2021 stats: Completed 200 of 288 passes (69%) for 2,532 yards, 25 TD's and 8 INT's, rushed for 140 yards and 4 TD's

Coach said: "Kadin is an absolute stud. We're super excited about him. He's had an unbelievable summer."

WR Mikey Matthews - Sr. - 5-10, 185

Offer sheet: 20 offers including Michigan, Nevada and Utah

2021 stats: 66 catches for 843 yards and 9 TD's, 1 rushing TD, 1 punt return TD

Coach said: "Mikey's our number one guy. He plays in the slot"

WR Jackson Holman - Sr. - 6-3, 205

Arizona commit

2021 stats: 46 catches for 699 yards and 8 TD's

Coach said: "Jackson is an outside receiver for us."

WR KJ Reed - Sr. - 5-11, 175

Offer sheet: Utah State

2021 stats: 33 catches for 549 yards and 7 TD's

Coach said: "KJ will also play on the outside for us."

RB Isaiah Carreon - Sr. - 5-8, 185

2021 stats: 15 carries for 61 yards

Coach said: "Isaiah was hurt last year. He would have been 1B to Kenny Manassero's 1A."

OL Reef Lancaster - Jr. - 6-4, 280

OL Cody Going - Sr. - 6-3, 285

OL Brady Norton - Sr. - 6-4, 275

OL Mark Schroller - Jr. - 6-6, 270

Offer sheet: San Diego State

TE Brayden Doherty - Sr. - 6'4, 220

2021 stats: 4 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD

S Travis Anderson - Jr. - 5-10, 165

2021 stats: 19 tackles

S Carter Boskovich - Sr. - 5-10, 180

2021 stats: 40 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

CB Joey Libutti - Sr. - 5-10, 188

2021 stats: 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT

CB/WR Trey Tolmaire - Jr. - 5-11, 175

2021 stats: 21 tackles, 4 INT's, 1 forced fumble

LB Mikey Damato - Sr. - 6-0, 205

2021 stats (at Tesoro): 106 tackles, 3 for loss, 4 INT's, 1 blocked FG

Coach said: "Mikey is unbelievable."

LB Jonavan Asuncion - Jr. - 6-0, 205

2021 stats: 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 INT's, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

LB Tommy Reese - Sr. - 6-0, 215

Offer sheet: Drake

2021 stats: 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks

LB Jack Matranga - Jr. - 6-1, 225

2021 stats: 86 tackles, 3 INT's, 1 tackle for loss

DL Jonathan Becerra - Sr. - 6-2, 230

2021 stats: 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

DL Joseph Mendez - Sr. - 5-8, 225

2021 stats: 43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

DL Titus Miller - Jr. - 6-2, 250

2021 stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

Mikey Damato - 2023 LB/S - Tesoro

Edward Schultz - 2023 WR - JSerra (Colorado commit)

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Mission Viejo's games against Long Beach Poly and Sierra Canyon on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 are the biggest of the season for the Diablos. Both Poly and Sierra Canyon have rosters talented enough to make the Division 1 playoffs in the Southern Section. Mission will be challenged.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

10-0 and a berth in the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs

Head coach Chad Johnson called this Mission Viejo group "the best team he's ever had" at the school and he's had some good ones. Running the table is on the table.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

10-0 and a Division 1 playoff berth

Unless Mililani surprises Mission Viejo in the Diablos' opener, we anticipate a 10-0 season for Mission. Playing Long Beach Poly and Sierra Canyon in back to back weeks in early September will be a challenge, but Mission should win both of those games.

The Diablos return almost all of their impact players from last year's team that made the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs. That's led to a dominant summer — Mission's won every passing tournament and lineman competition they've been in over the past two months. That will translate to wins.

COACH SAID

"Our skill guys we know are the best around. They're elite. It's about the line play. Can our line come together? We've got four new guys there. It should be three, but we have an injury. They're working their tails off to be as good as they can be. We'll see on Friday night how they hold up."

"This is the best team I've had at Mission Viejo. We're paper thin at some spots, but if we can stay healthy and have the offensive line come together. I think that we can compete with anybody. We've dominated the summer winning every passing league tournament we've played in and at our lineman competition we not only won, we swept every event. Not one of the events was close. We're super excited and we think if we can keep everything going in the right direction, we'll have a chance to do something special this year."

"In addition to the receivers I mentioned previously, seniors Andrez Lewis and Eddie Schultz are going to play a lot too this year. As soon as one of the guys runs a deep route, the next guy goes in. Another guy I should mention on defense is sophomore corner DJ Lee. He's looked really good this summer. Senior linebacker Joey Torrez is another name to know as well as Damian Coblentz, a junior linebacker. Senior defensive lineman Evan Curry is back too."

— Chad Johnson