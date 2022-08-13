ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

No. 4 Mission Viejo brings back 17 starters including standout receiver Mikey Matthews

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4qZk_0hFVyj3900

Matthews hauled in 66 catches for 843 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Mission Viejo Diablos of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 4 team in our countdown.

MISSION VIEJO TEAM PAGE | 2022 FALL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

HEAD COACH

Chad Johnson

  • 5th season as head coach at Mission Viejo
  • 30-10 record
  • Before Mission: offensive coordinator at Trabuco Hills and St. John Bosco

2021 AT A GLANCE

  • Overall record: 9-2
  • League record: 3-0 (1st place in South Coast League)
  • Lost in first round of Division 1 Southern Section playoffs 62-16 to Corona Centennial

2022 SCHEDULE

(All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

  • Aug. 12 @ Mililani (Hawaii) - 10:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 26 vs. Servite
  • Sep. 2 vs. Long Beach Poly
  • Sep. 9 @ Sierra Canyon
  • Sep. 16 vs. Alemany
  • Sep. 23 @ Leuzinger
  • Oct. 7 vs. Helix
  • Oct. 14 @ San Clemente
  • Oct. 21 vs. Tesoro
  • Oct. 28 vs. Capo Valley

RETURNING STARTERS

  • 8 on offense
  • 9 on defense

DEPARTED PLAYERS

  • Jake Higgins - CB - Graduated (San Diego)
  • Ruben Lopez - S - Graduated
  • Kenny Manassero - RB - Graduated
  • Ryan Ewing - K/P - Graduated
  • Finley Weinheimer - DL - Graduated
  • Deandre Brunings - LB - Graduated
  • Daniel Dominguez - LB - Graduated

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Kadin Semonza - Sr. - 6-1, 190

Ball State commit

2021 stats: Completed 200 of 288 passes (69%) for 2,532 yards, 25 TD's and 8 INT's, rushed for 140 yards and 4 TD's

Coach said: "Kadin is an absolute stud. We're super excited about him. He's had an unbelievable summer."

WR Mikey Matthews - Sr. - 5-10, 185

Offer sheet: 20 offers including Michigan, Nevada and Utah

2021 stats: 66 catches for 843 yards and 9 TD's, 1 rushing TD, 1 punt return TD

Coach said: "Mikey's our number one guy. He plays in the slot"

WR Jackson Holman - Sr. - 6-3, 205

Arizona commit

2021 stats: 46 catches for 699 yards and 8 TD's

Coach said: "Jackson is an outside receiver for us."

WR KJ Reed - Sr. - 5-11, 175

Offer sheet: Utah State

2021 stats: 33 catches for 549 yards and 7 TD's

Coach said: "KJ will also play on the outside for us."

RB Isaiah Carreon - Sr. - 5-8, 185

2021 stats: 15 carries for 61 yards

Coach said: "Isaiah was hurt last year. He would have been 1B to Kenny Manassero's 1A."

OL Reef Lancaster - Jr. - 6-4, 280

OL Cody Going - Sr. - 6-3, 285

OL Brady Norton - Sr. - 6-4, 275

OL Mark Schroller - Jr. - 6-6, 270

Offer sheet: San Diego State

TE Brayden Doherty - Sr. - 6'4, 220

2021 stats: 4 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD

S Travis Anderson - Jr. - 5-10, 165

2021 stats: 19 tackles

S Carter Boskovich - Sr. - 5-10, 180

2021 stats: 40 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

CB Joey Libutti - Sr. - 5-10, 188

2021 stats: 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT

CB/WR Trey Tolmaire - Jr. - 5-11, 175

2021 stats: 21 tackles, 4 INT's, 1 forced fumble

LB Mikey Damato - Sr. - 6-0, 205

2021 stats (at Tesoro): 106 tackles, 3 for loss, 4 INT's, 1 blocked FG

Coach said: "Mikey is unbelievable."

LB Jonavan Asuncion - Jr. - 6-0, 205

2021 stats: 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 INT's, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

LB Tommy Reese - Sr. - 6-0, 215

Offer sheet: Drake

2021 stats: 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks

LB Jack Matranga - Jr. - 6-1, 225

2021 stats: 86 tackles, 3 INT's, 1 tackle for loss

DL Jonathan Becerra - Sr. - 6-2, 230

2021 stats: 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

DL Joseph Mendez - Sr. - 5-8, 225

2021 stats: 43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

DL Titus Miller - Jr. - 6-2, 250

2021 stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

  • Mikey Damato - 2023 LB/S - Tesoro
  • Edward Schultz - 2023 WR - JSerra (Colorado commit)

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Mission Viejo's games against Long Beach Poly and Sierra Canyon on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 are the biggest of the season for the Diablos. Both Poly and Sierra Canyon have rosters talented enough to make the Division 1 playoffs in the Southern Section. Mission will be challenged.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

10-0 and a berth in the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs

Head coach Chad Johnson called this Mission Viejo group "the best team he's ever had" at the school and he's had some good ones. Running the table is on the table.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

10-0 and a Division 1 playoff berth

Unless Mililani surprises Mission Viejo in the Diablos' opener, we anticipate a 10-0 season for Mission. Playing Long Beach Poly and Sierra Canyon in back to back weeks in early September will be a challenge, but Mission should win both of those games.

The Diablos return almost all of their impact players from last year's team that made the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs. That's led to a dominant summer — Mission's won every passing tournament and lineman competition they've been in over the past two months. That will translate to wins.

COACH SAID

"Our skill guys we know are the best around. They're elite. It's about the line play. Can our line come together? We've got four new guys there. It should be three, but we have an injury. They're working their tails off to be as good as they can be. We'll see on Friday night how they hold up."

"This is the best team I've had at Mission Viejo. We're paper thin at some spots, but if we can stay healthy and have the offensive line come together. I think that we can compete with anybody. We've dominated the summer winning every passing league tournament we've played in and at our lineman competition we not only won, we swept every event. Not one of the events was close. We're super excited and we think if we can keep everything going in the right direction, we'll have a chance to do something special this year."

"In addition to the receivers I mentioned previously, seniors Andrez Lewis and Eddie Schultz are going to play a lot too this year. As soon as one of the guys runs a deep route, the next guy goes in. Another guy I should mention on defense is sophomore corner DJ Lee. He's looked really good this summer. Senior linebacker Joey Torrez is another name to know as well as Damian Coblentz, a junior linebacker. Senior defensive lineman Evan Curry is back too."

— Chad Johnson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Youth sports coach Chris Flores charged with molesting teen athlete in O.C.

A well-known youth sports coach was charged Monday with molesting a 15-year-old girl, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding possible additional victims. Chris Flores, 37, who goes by the nickname Coach Frogg, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. He faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.
SANTA ANA, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
San Diego, CA
City
Mission Viejo, CA
State
Nevada State
Mission Viejo, CA
Education
Mission Viejo, CA
Football
Local
California Education
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
City
Finley, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
irvineweekly.com

Baked Filipino Dessert Hotspot Arrives At The District Near Irvine

Specializing in a mouthwatering Filipino dessert menu that includes mini cupcakes, taho soy pudding, and eclectic presentations of Halo Halo, Baked Dessert Bar celebrated a grand opening at The District at Tustin Legacy near Irvine on Saturday, August 13. With unique items like a chicken and waffle cupcake, along with...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
visitnewportbeach.com

6 Newport Beach Destinations That Give LA a Run for Its Money

There’s no denying the City of Angels has it all. Between its celebrity-endorsed restaurants, world-class shopping districts and snazzy hotels, LA truly is an icon. But when it comes to some friendly competition, the sunny city of Newport Beach is no slouch. We boast our own assortment of upscale hotels, shopping destinations and award-winning restaurants (including a Nobu location)! So if you love Los Angeles, you’re sure to fall head over heels for Newport Beach. With that said, we’ve rounded up six different places—from spas to staycation spots—that compare to your LA favorites.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#The Mission Viejo Diablos#The Cif Southern Section#Corona Centennial#Tesoro
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Thrillist

The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County

Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Jewish Press

Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America

According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

10 Things Worth Driving to the OC from LA & SD

No hard feelings for The Mouse, but there’s other things to do in Orange County than just Disneyland! How does a bona fide American Ninja Warrior course sound? Or a brand new waterpark? Or, how about a restaurant that lets you see the Disneyland fireworks without actually going into Disneyland? Whether you’re headed to these newly-opened attractions or to other tried-and-true faves, let’s give some love to our neighbor down south and check out these OC spots your whole family will love…despite the long car ride.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash

A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy