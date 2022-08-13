Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Ohio State football: This is a guy you should root for
To say receiver Kamryn Babb has been through a lot in his Ohio State football career is an understatement. A gross understatement. He’s been through so much you can’t help but want to see the guy succeed. Kamryn Babb isn’t just a guy you want to root for, he’s a guy you should be rooting for.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Harrison praises former 5-stars for attitude in Ohio State camp
Zach Harrison knows what it’s like to be a 5-star recruit. In December 2018, Harrison signed with Ohio State over scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and others. Now, entering his fifth season in Columbus, Harrison is one of the Buckeyes’ older veterans. In recent years, OSU has...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State tops list of college football's most 'in-demand' tickets for 2022
Ohio State is gearing up for what should be an exciting season of college football. That is reflected in what has become a highly-sought after ticket in 2022. According to Front Office Sports, Ohio State enters 2022 as the most “in-demand team” on the popular ticket site Stub Hub. It is the first time the Buckeyes have taken the top spot, bumping Nick Saban and Alabama to No. 2 entering the season.
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
247Sports
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Jayden Bonsu's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
An in-depth look at what Bonsu will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Ohio State University students begin moving into dorms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s about to get a lot busier on the Ohio State University campus, with move-in officially starting Monday. By Saturday night, there will be about 14,000 first- and second-year students moving into residence halls. Some, however, took advantage of the weekend to start moving in early. It’s that time of year […]
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
wosu.org
Vote could give Columbus substitute teachers a temporary pay boost
Amid contract talks that have Columbus teachers teetering on a strike, a vote by the Columbus Board of Education could help fill a huge gap in the statewide substitute teacher shortage. If the board approves the incentive at Tuesday's meeting, substitutes will get $100 extra each week for 6 weeks...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
Comments / 0