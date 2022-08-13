ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
michiganradio.org

What to know about GLWA water main break: How long is it going to last?

Seven Michigan communities are still under a boil water advisory following a water main break near Port Huron on Saturday. The break reduced water pressure in the system, which could allow for bacterial contamination. The Great Lakes Water Authority, which operates the broken water main, advised the 133,000 residents in the affected area to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it, as well as for some other uses.
Washington Examiner

Thousands under boil water advisory in Michigan after pipeline break

Thousands of people living north of Detroit, Michigan, remain under a boil water advisory as the state works to fix a pipeline break discovered over the weekend that could take two weeks to repair. The break in the water main was discovered early Saturday morning, prompting an initial advisory to...
1049 The Edge

Southwest Michigan Could See 125 Degree Summers In 30 Years

The past few summers here in Southwest Michigan have been blisteringly hot, some of the hottest summers that we've had to date. We've seen long days of clear and sunny skies, high levels of humidity, and the ever-dreaded rising temperatures. We used to have great summers, where most of the days were in the 70s, with a light breeze, and a few clouds; fast forward a few years and you can feel the heat before you even step outside.
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
michiganradio.org

Michigan's mosquito population plummets during hot, dry summer

Mosquito populations are down in Michigan this summer. Michigan State University microbiology and entomology professor Ned Walker said they are only 10% of what they were last year. He said that is probably due to this summer's hot, dry weather. Walker's team monitors disease-carrying species. He said the lack of...
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard an update on a recent water main break in Southeast Michigan that has led to water service disruptions for more than 100,000 residents. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business joined to discuss the issues facing Michigan cannabis retailers amid an increasingly oversaturated legal cannabis market. Plus, Stateside assistant producer Asher Wertheimer presented a special postcard feature from Michigan’s Colon Magic Week. To wrap up, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton explained a new initiative aimed to bring down the cost of goods in services inside jails, such as commissary items and phone calls.
WLNS

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
fox2detroit.com

90-year-old Macomb County man 'exhilarated' after winning $250K Michigan Lottery Keno prize

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man said he was exhilarated when the Michigan Lottery office confirmed he won $250,000 playing Keno. "I play a variety of Lottery games, but Keno has been my favorite game to play lately," he said. "I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my Keno tickets."
