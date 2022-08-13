Read full article on original website
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
State issues advisory about E. coli as cases jump in parts of Michigan
KENT COUNTY, MI -- State health leaders are advising the public to practice food safety and wash hands because of a jump in E. coli cases in parts of Michigan. Health officials in Oakland, Kent and Ottawa counties are investigating a recent increase of E. coli cases. Michigan Department of...
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
Michigan officials investigating increase in E. coli cases
State officials are urging Michigan residents to be cautious with food safety as they investigate an increase in E. coli cases in three counties.
What to know about GLWA water main break: How long is it going to last?
Seven Michigan communities are still under a boil water advisory following a water main break near Port Huron on Saturday. The break reduced water pressure in the system, which could allow for bacterial contamination. The Great Lakes Water Authority, which operates the broken water main, advised the 133,000 residents in the affected area to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it, as well as for some other uses.
Thousands under boil water advisory in Michigan after pipeline break
Thousands of people living north of Detroit, Michigan, remain under a boil water advisory as the state works to fix a pipeline break discovered over the weekend that could take two weeks to repair. The break in the water main was discovered early Saturday morning, prompting an initial advisory to...
Southwest Michigan Could See 125 Degree Summers In 30 Years
The past few summers here in Southwest Michigan have been blisteringly hot, some of the hottest summers that we've had to date. We've seen long days of clear and sunny skies, high levels of humidity, and the ever-dreaded rising temperatures. We used to have great summers, where most of the days were in the 70s, with a light breeze, and a few clouds; fast forward a few years and you can feel the heat before you even step outside.
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
Michigan's mosquito population plummets during hot, dry summer
Mosquito populations are down in Michigan this summer. Michigan State University microbiology and entomology professor Ned Walker said they are only 10% of what they were last year. He said that is probably due to this summer's hot, dry weather. Walker's team monitors disease-carrying species. He said the lack of...
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
Pet owners beware: Potential parvovirus outbreak, here's where and what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A northern Michigan animal shelter recently posted a public service announcement informing pet owners of a possible parvovirus outbreak. According to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, reports of the outbreak have included Otsego County, Vanderbilt, the City of Gaylord,...
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
Today on Stateside, we heard an update on a recent water main break in Southeast Michigan that has led to water service disruptions for more than 100,000 residents. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business joined to discuss the issues facing Michigan cannabis retailers amid an increasingly oversaturated legal cannabis market. Plus, Stateside assistant producer Asher Wertheimer presented a special postcard feature from Michigan’s Colon Magic Week. To wrap up, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton explained a new initiative aimed to bring down the cost of goods in services inside jails, such as commissary items and phone calls.
Calendar aside, here’s when fall-like weather really arrives in West Michigan
This past weekend felt like fall. In fact, the daily high on Saturday of only 62 degrees was one of the coldest August days ever on record for West Michigan.
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula. Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area. A 42-year-old...
90-year-old Macomb County man 'exhilarated' after winning $250K Michigan Lottery Keno prize
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man said he was exhilarated when the Michigan Lottery office confirmed he won $250,000 playing Keno. "I play a variety of Lottery games, but Keno has been my favorite game to play lately," he said. "I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my Keno tickets."
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
