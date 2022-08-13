Read full article on original website
Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
Tiger Stadium in the Festus School District stuck by vandals
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District’s Tiger Stadium was struck by vandals and Festus police are investigating. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they were contacted on August 2nd by the school district’s Director of Maintenance who uncovered the vandalism. Investigators are combing through all the pieces of...
George August Bange, 84, French Village
George August Bange, 84, of French Village died Aug. 10, 2022, in Farmington. Mr. Bange George raised his family in Festus and later moved to French Village to enjoy his retirement years in the Goose Creek community. He had worked as a house painter and enjoyed camping, grilling pork steaks, drinking cold beer, playing cards, shooting pool and watching westerns. He was born Jan. 1, 1938, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Frank and Alma Bange.
Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
New gate will allow closure of De Soto secondary campus
De Soto School District officials will have the option to restrict public access to the athletic fields behind the high school and junior high school once a gate is installed at the western entrance to the campus off Amvets Drive. The district’s Board of Education has agreed to pay D...
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Brentwood businesses: Huge development on Manchester is a surprise. And the flooding?
BRENTWOOD — From the low-lying stretch of Manchester Road, just east of Brentwood Boulevard, Bob Story has spent 30 years growing Feather-Craft Fly Fishing into an established player in the industry. The company his father started in 1955 now has about 20 employees, a mail-order business with nationwide reach...
$174K Show Me Cash winner sold in Villa Ridge, Missouri
A man's decision to buy a Show Me Cash ticket at a Villa Ridge convenience store ahead of a recent drawing proved quite fruitful.
Arnold man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on De Soto man
A 25-year-old Arnold man was arrested for allegedly threatening a De Soto man with a knife. However, the Arnold man was scared away when the other man pulled out a gun, Arnold Police reported. The incident occurred just before noon on Aug. 1 after the two men began arguing outside...
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
Arlene Lucille Graham, 96, Crystal City
Arlene Lucille Graham, 96, of Crystal City died Aug. 12, 2022. Mrs. Graham attended a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska and graduated from Tarkio College, where, she worked two jobs, was a cheerleader and was voted homecoming queen and “Woman of the Year.” She taught elementary school for a few years before becoming a homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own wedding dress, prom gowns, production costumes, grandchildren’s flower dresses, and matching holiday outfits for her kids. She was a member of PEO and United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for more than 50 years as well as with the Sonateers group. She enjoyed going to the Fox and Muny theaters, gardening, traveling, photography, playing duplicate bridge, golf, watching the Golf channel, the St. Louis Cardinals, and attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Born July 24, 1926, on the family farm in Saunders County, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Irene McClay. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert John “Bob” Graham.
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
Pevely man allegedly assaulted Imperial man in Arnold drive-thru
Arnold Police are scheduled on Aug. 17 to interview a 36-year-old Pevely man who reportedly assaulted an Imperial man in the Dairy Queen drive-thru. The man was identified from surveillance video of the altercation, Maj. Clinton Wooldridge said. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. July 28 to the restaurant,...
Fire At Bixby General Store
(Bixby) There was a fire on Sunday at the Bixby General Store. According to the stores Facebook Page, the fire was electrical in nature and was contained to one wall. The owners say the store will be closed for a bit while they assess the damage, however, no one was injured.
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
557 area code now activated in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Officials have activated a new area code in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
