Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franmil Reyes, Cubs look for series win over Nationals
Franmil Reyes looks to continue his solid start as a Cub when Chicago visits the Washington Nationals for the rubber
Rangers seek momentum, new manager to contend again in '23
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Rangers are more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances, and mired in the longest stretch of consecutive losing seasons in the franchise’s half-century in Texas. They are again looking for a new manager. Less than nine months after a record offseason spending spree of more than a half-billion dollars, the Rangers fired Chris Woodward with the first-time manager late in his fourth season of what had become an extended rebuilding process. They will have a losing record for the sixth year in a row unless they win at least 29 of their last 46 games — and to finish above .500 would need one more win than that. What the Rangers really hope to do over these final seven weeks is to build momentum going into 2023, which general manager Chris Young said is still when they expect to be a playoff-caliber team again.
Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally. Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games. “Of course there was an opportunity. Until the last out, there’s always a chance,” Estrada said. “... The last two times up I’ve been able to deliver.” The Giants came back against Arizona’s bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis.
MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout in March,
MLS・
Comments / 0