Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Drier, comfortable air sticks around for the weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has cleared us, bringing in beautiful weather for the remainder of the weekend!. Sunday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s, with lows near 70 around Savannah. This could be our “coolest” morning since the end of June! An onshore flow will continue bringing in drier air. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
wtoc.com
Water lantern festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive Sunday evening. Officials say the fire is located at the woodchip dock in that area, and it has been producing heavy smoke. Tug boats have also been assisting with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
The Pecan Grove: Claxton’s unique football stadium
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The water tower in the center of town declares Claxton, Georgia as “The Fruitcake Capital of the World.”. But this small town is also home to another treasure: A football stadium tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, the home of the Claxton High School Tigers.
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
wtoc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County Public Safety confirms one person is dead after crash Monday morning. They say a car and motorcycle collided around 10 a.m. at Highway 80 and Cody Lane. The motorcyclist was killed. According Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, the victim is 63-year-old Lyn Harden...
WJCL
Investigation underway after vacant Savannah home catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Savannah caught fire on Sunday. It happened at Skidaway Road and 37th Street. No one was physically hurt. This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
wtoc.com
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Effingham County. It happened Monday morning around 6:20 a.m. on Highway 21 and Patriot Drive. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed in the wreck involving a Honda and a dump truck.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: The Hearts of Compassion Clothes Closet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. Around the time when most people were feeling isolated, Trinity Lutheran Church started inviting the community in. “We saw more people coming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at West 39th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a woman. The woman was taken to the hospital.
wtoc.com
Man seriously injured after overnight shooting near Savannah’s Bay St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting early this morning. Police say it happened on the 300 block of Williamson street, just off of West Bay St. The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word of his condition at this time.
wtoc.com
Savannah State Tigers say their new team is starting to come together
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With more than a week of fall camp in the books out on the marsh, the Savannah State Tigers say their new team is starting to come together. Nearly half of the players on the 102 man roster are newcomers to Savannah State along with the coaching staff and the play book.
wtoc.com
Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
wtoc.com
Neighbors address shooting that killed one person in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors are speaking out after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Port Wentworth. It all happened in the Rice Creek neighborhood Saturday night. One man has now been charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Several people that live there say...
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
wtoc.com
Forsyth Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Farmers markets all around our area celebrated National Farmers Market Week Saturday. Organizers at the Forsyth Farmers Market say each year the celebration has a theme, and this year’s is “farmers markets don’t just happen”. “There are a lot of people who...
wtoc.com
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
Comments / 0