SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has cleared us, bringing in beautiful weather for the remainder of the weekend!. Sunday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s, with lows near 70 around Savannah. This could be our “coolest” morning since the end of June! An onshore flow will continue bringing in drier air. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO