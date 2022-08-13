Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
WOOD
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Holland Aquatic Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Holland Aquatic Center. If you are looking for family fun, then look no further. The aquatic center is Newley renovated and is beautiful. They have a splash zone that features a lazy river, water slide, zipline and play area. There is fun for everyone at the Holland Aquatic Center.
WOOD
Be diligent about planning for your retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
WOOD
Comstock Park HS varsity boys basketball coach dies at 27
The Comstock Park High School varsity boys basketball coach has died, according to school officials. (Aug. 16, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
WOOD
Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
WOOD
‘Divine echo’: Folds of Honor set to hit $200 million in scholarships
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Just off the dune-lined shores of Lake Michigan sits a golf course with a mission. “I have realized that we have created this vessel, which people climb on and we give them an opportunity to do good. Because I believe in my heart, most people want to do good,” Dan Rooney said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Enjoy live music in nature at Blandford Nature Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy live music in nature. There will be 4 Saturday evening shows that include youth band openers from local organizations. Tickets are only $3 for non-members and free for members and children 12 & under, plus there will be beer and food available for purchase!
WOOD
Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
WOOD
Color the Creek festival brings art to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful. The annual ‘Color the Creek’ festival is underway. By the end of the event, there will be as many as 20 new murals around town. Artists from around the country are...
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Flash Flood Water Park Battle Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-These are the final days of summer, and it is time to make the most of it. Take the family for a trip to Battle Creek for Flash Flood Water Park. They have got great water slides, a wave pool, and so much more! Best of all is the price. Just 12 dollars per person to spend a day all day to play and have fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Free conference explores faith & mental health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a free conference at the end of this month to explore and celebrate the role of faith in our mental health and recovery from mental illness. NAMI recognizes that faith plays a vital role in our mental health and wellbeing and that’s why they’re offering a forum to bring together communities of faith, mental health professionals and members of the community to promote holistic healing: body, mind and spirit.
WOOD
Whole Foods taps GR artisan soap maker to help fill new Kentwood store
When Maggie McGuinness launched Maggie Ann Soap Co. from the basement of her Eastown home, she never expected to eventually be selling at West Michigan’s first Whole Foods Market. (Aug. 17, 2022)
WOOD
The Truth About Youth Vaping-A Community Conversation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Research shows that 1 in 5 of our youth is vaping. Some of those kids are as young as 2nd or 3rd grade, who are already addicted to vaping. While many high schoolers are vaping, there have been increased amounts in Middle and Elementary School children. You can take the right steps by sitting down and talking with your child about vaping. On September 8th, at the Kent County Health department you can attend The Truth About Youth Vaping-A Community Conversation. This event is free to the public and will answer all your questions about youth vaping. You can sign up to register here.
WOOD
Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area. The new providers will include specialists in neurology, rheumatology and urology. They will be joining Holland Hospital Neurology, Holland Hospital Rheumatology, West Michigan Urological Associates and Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine.
WOOD
Ensuring you get the best quality water in your home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to the water in your home, how do you know if you are getting the best quality available to you? Both city provided water and well water are alike in the fact that they have hardness and scale that can affect your plumbing fixtures which costs you money over time.
WOOD
Ottawa Co. first responders train for tragedy
One day after a driver plowed into a crowd in Pennsylvania, killing one person and leaving 17 injured, a drill trained first responders in West Michigan for that kind of tragedy if it were to ever happen here. (Aug. 14, 2022)
WOOD
Deputies looking for missing Coopersville man
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536. (Aug. 15, 2022)
WOOD
At policy conference, business owners and city leaders discuss GR’s future
Dozens of leaders gathered Tuesday to discuss a future vision for the city of Grand Rapids. (Aug. 16, 2022)
Comments / 0