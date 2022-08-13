ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WOOD

Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Holland Aquatic Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Holland Aquatic Center. If you are looking for family fun, then look no further. The aquatic center is Newley renovated and is beautiful. They have a splash zone that features a lazy river, water slide, zipline and play area. There is fun for everyone at the Holland Aquatic Center.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Be diligent about planning for your retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
WOOD

The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy live music in nature at Blandford Nature Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy live music in nature. There will be 4 Saturday evening shows that include youth band openers from local organizations. Tickets are only $3 for non-members and free for members and children 12 & under, plus there will be beer and food available for purchase!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Color the Creek festival brings art to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful. The annual ‘Color the Creek’ festival is underway. By the end of the event, there will be as many as 20 new murals around town. Artists from around the country are...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Flash Flood Water Park Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-These are the final days of summer, and it is time to make the most of it. Take the family for a trip to Battle Creek for Flash Flood Water Park. They have got great water slides, a wave pool, and so much more! Best of all is the price. Just 12 dollars per person to spend a day all day to play and have fun.
WOOD

Free conference explores faith & mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a free conference at the end of this month to explore and celebrate the role of faith in our mental health and recovery from mental illness. NAMI recognizes that faith plays a vital role in our mental health and wellbeing and that’s why they’re offering a forum to bring together communities of faith, mental health professionals and members of the community to promote holistic healing: body, mind and spirit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Truth About Youth Vaping-A Community Conversation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Research shows that 1 in 5 of our youth is vaping. Some of those kids are as young as 2nd or 3rd grade, who are already addicted to vaping. While many high schoolers are vaping, there have been increased amounts in Middle and Elementary School children. You can take the right steps by sitting down and talking with your child about vaping. On September 8th, at the Kent County Health department you can attend The Truth About Youth Vaping-A Community Conversation. This event is free to the public and will answer all your questions about youth vaping. You can sign up to register here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area. The new providers will include specialists in neurology, rheumatology and urology. They will be joining Holland Hospital Neurology, Holland Hospital Rheumatology, West Michigan Urological Associates and Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Ensuring you get the best quality water in your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to the water in your home, how do you know if you are getting the best quality available to you? Both city provided water and well water are alike in the fact that they have hardness and scale that can affect your plumbing fixtures which costs you money over time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ottawa Co. first responders train for tragedy

One day after a driver plowed into a crowd in Pennsylvania, killing one person and leaving 17 injured, a drill trained first responders in West Michigan for that kind of tragedy if it were to ever happen here. (Aug. 14, 2022)
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

