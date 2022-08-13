ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game

Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, MI
City
Atlanta, GA
On3.com

Kevin Knox ready for a fresh start with the Detroit Pistons

Kevin Knox celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, yet he enters this NBA season as a veteran. For perspective, he is nearly two full years younger than Kellen Grady but is about to enter his fifth year in the NBA. Knox just inked a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, which will be his third team in two seasons.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Lions trim roster by three

The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning. Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin. Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dungy
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Cedric Boswell

Comments / 0

Community Policy