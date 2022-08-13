Read full article on original website
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Detroit Lions are looking to improve after a miserable 2021 season that saw them go 3-13-1. With a new influx of talent on their roster, chances are the Lions will be able to win more than three games in 2022. Detroit most likely won’t contend for a playoff spot...
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
247Sports
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
Top Michigan football target to make college decision on Monday
Michigan football added a new player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when three-star athlete Zack Marshall committed to the Wolverines. With the addition of the projected tight end at the next level, the maize and blue are sitting at 14 commitments for the 2023 cycle. That number has...
Kevin Knox ready for a fresh start with the Detroit Pistons
Kevin Knox celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, yet he enters this NBA season as a veteran. For perspective, he is nearly two full years younger than Kellen Grady but is about to enter his fifth year in the NBA. Knox just inked a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, which will be his third team in two seasons.
NBC Sports
Lions trim roster by three
The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning. Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin. Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Throwback Photos
It's almost football season, which means it's almost time for some fans to go viral in the crowds at college football games across the country. No one experienced that more than Katherine Webb during the Alabama BCS National Championship Game. Webb, then the girlfriend of now-husband AJ McCarron, was pointed...
Huron football hopes toughness equals success for talented roster
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Monday, Aug. 15, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Huron. --
Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run
The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed. Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game...
